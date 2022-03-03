Movers and Shakers: Milk & Honey PR, Fourtold, Grey and more…

Milk & Honey PR has appointed Zharina Arnaldo to a new partner-level role. She is the fourth partner appointed in recent months, following consumer and planning lead Kathryn Myers, who joined in January, global creative director Ottilie Ratcliffe, who joined in October, and Michael West Jr, who joined the US team in December.

Fourtold has hired Neil Thomas as associate director. He joins from Grayling, where he was a senior account director leading on corporate comms accounts across a range of sectors including technology, telecoms, utilities, commodities and engineering.

Grey London has appointed David Wigglesworth as executive creative director. He will join in May from Droga5 London, where he is creative director. At Grey he will be ECD of a creative department headed by Laura Jordan Bambach, agency president and chief creative officer.

The Royal Society for Arts and Manufacturers has hired Steven George as head of media and public affairs. He joins from NAHT, the school leaders’ union, where he was head of press and external affairs for seven years. Prior to that he was a senior broadcast journalist at the BBC.

Little Red Rooster has appointed Clare Newsome as its new senior associate director, leading on the agency’s technology and audio accounts. Newsome is a former editor of What Hi-Fi? and Stuff magazine. Most recently she was head of PR for Focal and Naim Audio.

Magic Word Media has hired Sophie Young to head its new social media management division. Magic Word Media serves regional, national and international clients, providing a full suite of content services including editorial, website content, copywriting and digital PR.

Onyx Health has made six appointments to its creative and communications teams, including Alison Davies as associate director and Sarah Walton as account director. It has also expanded its creative team with Daniel Watts as a senior design manager and Lynsey Carr as senior designer. Meanwhile, Erica Wilhelmina has joined as a graduate designer and Vanessa Neo as an account executive.

Specialist agribusiness PR agency Red Stag Media has added Ben Pindar to the team. He has 30 years of experience in the media, PR and marketing industry and joins as account manager.