News

Omnicom acquires performance marketing agency TA Digital

The agency will further bolster Omnicom's digital transformation expertise.

by Shawn Paul Wood, Campaign / Added 1 hour ago

TA is a San Francisco-based firm. (Photo credit: Getty Images).
TA is a San Francisco-based firm. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Omnicom said on Wednesday that it has acquired the 800-employee performance marketing agency TA Digital. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The San Francisco-based agency, which has deep expertise on the Adobe Experience Platform, will sit under Omnicom Precision Marketing Group and be closely aligned with marketing transformation consultancy Credera. TA Digital will bolster Omnicom’s ability to provide digital marketing and business transformation services to clients.  

In Omnicom’s Q4 earnings call, John Wren, chief executive officer of Omnicom Group, alluded to the news, reiterating Omnicom's focus on growing its digital transformation expertise. 

Luke Taylor, chief executive officer of OPMG, said that the acquisition will also expand the group's technology capabilities. TA Digital’s chops around commerce and content, as well as its Adobe expertise, stood out to the agency. 

"This is a cutting-edge agency with both firm consulting offers in real-time personalized customer service and also an incredibly robust delivery capability distributed across multiple off-shore build centers," said Taylor. "[TA Digital] gives our clients access to professionals with great skills and expertise in digital content and commerce—across all Adobe competencies as well as with several leading digital experience platforms." 

TA Digital is an award-winning agency that has been on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies for the past six years. It is also the first Adobe partner to earn eight specializations across the Adobe Experience Cloud. 

"TA Digital has had significant growth over the last several years," said Rajiv Rohmetra, chief executive officer of TA Digital. "By becoming a part of OPMG and the Credera network, we will further enhance our ability to serve our customers with much broader capabilities and end-to-end digital solutions. We look forward to continuing to scale our strategy, customer experience, marketing, and cloud solutions to serve our clients globally." 

TA Omnicom's the latest acquisition in business transformation, an area where the holding company has been investing. In November, Credera acquired BrightGen, a UK-based Salesforce Summit partner. And Last April, Credera acquired Areteans to extend its depth in digital transformation, digital marketing and e-commerce. 

At the time, Justin Bell, president and chief executive officer of Credera, discussed how the acquisition would enable Omnicom’s broader network to create meaningful experiences for clients' customers. 

"As a part of Credera's growth strategy, we will continue to invest in organizations that enhance digital transformation and customer experience," Bell said via press release announcing the news.

This piece has been updated to reflect that TA Digital was acquired by Omnicom, not Omnicom subsidiary Credera. This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk. 

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

American brands approach Black Americans as a monolithic group, Moore says.

Why a Black-British-owned, New York-headquartered agency took Black History Month global — and how brands can, too

TA is a San Francisco-based firm. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Omnicom acquires performance marketing agency TA Digital

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

The PR Week: 3.3.2022 - Marc Ross, Caracal

The PR Week: 3.3.2022 - Marc Ross, Caracal

How Aflac and Deion Sanders are helping close the medical debt gap

How Aflac and Deion Sanders are helping close the medical debt gap

Tourism Australia hunts for North America PR agency

Tourism Australia hunts for North America PR agency

The Vaccine Project Newsletter: Just like starting over?

The Vaccine Project Newsletter: Just like starting over?

Valdes joins Edelman DXI from WPP's Red Fuse Communications.

Edelman names Anita Valdes U.S. head of data and intelligence

Coffee Break with Jeff Smokler, partner, Imre

Coffee Break with Jeff Smokler, partner, Imre

TIAA's Title IX Retire Inequality branding.

TIAA addresses the gender retirement gap