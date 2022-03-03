Omnicom acquires performance marketing agency TA Digital

Omnicom said on Wednesday that it has acquired the 800-employee performance marketing agency TA Digital. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The San Francisco-based agency, which has deep expertise on the Adobe Experience Platform, will sit under Omnicom Precision Marketing Group and be closely aligned with marketing transformation consultancy Credera. TA Digital will bolster Omnicom’s ability to provide digital marketing and business transformation services to clients.

In Omnicom’s Q4 earnings call, John Wren, chief executive officer of Omnicom Group, alluded to the news, reiterating Omnicom's focus on growing its digital transformation expertise.

Luke Taylor, chief executive officer of OPMG, said that the acquisition will also expand the group's technology capabilities. TA Digital’s chops around commerce and content, as well as its Adobe expertise, stood out to the agency.

"This is a cutting-edge agency with both firm consulting offers in real-time personalized customer service and also an incredibly robust delivery capability distributed across multiple off-shore build centers," said Taylor. "[TA Digital] gives our clients access to professionals with great skills and expertise in digital content and commerce—across all Adobe competencies as well as with several leading digital experience platforms."

TA Digital is an award-winning agency that has been on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing companies for the past six years. It is also the first Adobe partner to earn eight specializations across the Adobe Experience Cloud.

"TA Digital has had significant growth over the last several years," said Rajiv Rohmetra, chief executive officer of TA Digital. "By becoming a part of OPMG and the Credera network, we will further enhance our ability to serve our customers with much broader capabilities and end-to-end digital solutions. We look forward to continuing to scale our strategy, customer experience, marketing, and cloud solutions to serve our clients globally."

TA Omnicom's the latest acquisition in business transformation, an area where the holding company has been investing. In November, Credera acquired BrightGen, a UK-based Salesforce Summit partner. And Last April, Credera acquired Areteans to extend its depth in digital transformation, digital marketing and e-commerce.

At the time, Justin Bell, president and chief executive officer of Credera, discussed how the acquisition would enable Omnicom’s broader network to create meaningful experiences for clients' customers.

"As a part of Credera's growth strategy, we will continue to invest in organizations that enhance digital transformation and customer experience," Bell said via press release announcing the news.

This piece has been updated to reflect that TA Digital was acquired by Omnicom, not Omnicom subsidiary Credera. This story first appeared on campaignlive.co.uk.