‘A new twist on an existing formula’ – Creative Hits and Misses of the Week

It’s hardly surprising that this week has been a fairly quiet one for campaigns. Frankly, there’s far more important stuff going on in the world than whatever guff and puff we PRs may have had planned for the past few days. But, putting geopolitics to one side for the next 500 words, there’s still been a handful of choice creative cuts to get our teeth into this week.

HITS

Specs appeal

Sending in ex-professionals to rescue ‘Britain’s worst football team’ is a time-honoured tradition, with brands such as Direct Line and eBay having previously kicked about in this territory. But Specsavers’ work with Manchester-based Cavaliers FC this week put a new twist on an existing formula.

After spotting a social post from the club after they lost a match 26-0, Specsavers quickly arranged for former Premier League stalwart Jimmy Bullard to take over training sessions and whip the team into shape. This will include an obligatory eyesight test for all players, while Specsavers has also set the team up with its own dedicated YouTube channel, so the whole country can now keep an eye on their progress.

Premier League legend @jimmybullard and @Specsavers have stepped up to help Stockport's Cavaliers FC ⚽️https://t.co/5rtOAzNcQe — My Stockport (@My_Stockport) March 1, 2022

Nottingham University’s Micro Prospectus

A little shout-out now to my alma mater, Nottingham University, which proved this week that – as well as churning out top-notch creative directors – it’s brimming with ideas of its own.

Thousands of tonnes of paper and carbon dioxide are wasted each year in the production of chunky university prospectuses which, let’s face it, very few people read. So Notts Uni decided to ditch the A4 tomes in favour of a simple, keyring-sized ‘Micro Prospectus’, which clips to your bag and features a QR code linking to an online version. The initiative claims to be saving more than 72 tonnes of paper and over 18,000kg of CO 2 , which sounds alright in my book.

The Beeb’s Birmingham Blinder

This one’s not perfect (the pedant in me was slightly enraged by its historical inaccuracies). But the BBC Creative team nonetheless pulled off a bit of a coup by convincing Birmingham City FC to change its name to Small Heath Alliance in honour of the return of Peaky Blinders to our screens. The team walked out to the show’s theme tune, while fans were treated to limited-edition Small Heath scarves, all ‘by order of the Peaky Blinders’.

Unfortunately for the Blues, the last laugh ended up going to opponents Huddersfield Town, who tweeted after their 2-0 win: “Comfortable win on the road against The Leaky Blinders makes it 17 games unbeaten in all competitions.” An assassination worthy of the Shelbys themselves!

MISSES

Papa John’s and Batman Winging It

I could have put any of a number of fairly mundane Batman brand partnerships into this week’s Miss column, but I’ve plumped for this effort from Papa John’s.

Londoners can apparently grab themselves free chicken wings this weekend by spotting a Papa John’s logo projected, Batman-style, into the sky and locating the ‘pizza mobile’ at its source. Leaving aside that this seems an odd fit for what claims to be the darkest of the Batman movies to date, my inner pessimist can’t help but think… what if there are no clouds to project onto?

After last weekend’s unseasonable sunshine, let us all pray for overcast skies this Friday for the Papa John’s PR team.