Portland and Omnicom launch rare diseases consultancy offer

The new offer, called N=1, will incorporate Portland alongside healthcare ad agency CDM London, healthcare consultancy Synergy, research consultancy Customer Faithful and specialist agency Lumen.

Senior figures from each of of the five firms will lead the N=1 team, with the option to call on staff from the wider agency teams. The offer is aimed at biotech and pharma companies that deal with rare diseases.

Omnicom said: “The collective will provide end-to-end communication and engagement services: from using AI to map patient journeys, to market-shaping activities, to social media attitudinal mapping, to changing the way healthcare systems recognise and reimburse rare conditions, to full integrated campaigns and grassroots advocacy – and beyond.”

Jenny Carrington-Elson, director at Portland Communications, said: “R&D in rare diseases often pushes the boundaries of our medical knowledge. By partnering together as N=1, we want to focus on communicating the science and value of these ground-breaking innovations, while listening to the individual patient experience. We believe this offers life- changing opportunities to tackle the enormous challenges faced by the rare disease community.”

Portland has about 30 staff in its heathcare unit.