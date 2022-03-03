San Pellegrino appoints agency to add some sparkle

Red Consultancy said its remit would be to “drive engagement within the professional restaurant community” and “build consideration of San Pellegrino as an accompaniment to fine dining”.

As well as operating a “proactive” press office, the agency will handle influencer and events, and create campaigns to engage b2b and b2c groups.

Red is currently focused on responding to a desire from brands to work with a “blended mix” of corporate and consumer teams, and recently formed a strategic partnership with sister agency Citigate Dewe Rogerson to broaden its corporate and financial offer.

“We were looking for an agency that could simultaneously excite consumers and b2b customers and Red delivered an integrated comms strategy that did just that,” said Matteo Urru, international brands lead at Nestlé Waters.

Red Consultancy consumer managing director Perena Barrett said the account would “bring together our corporate team’s vast b2b catering experience with the creative consumer campaigning we’re known for at Red.”