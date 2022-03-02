Breaking the bias in public affairs

Next Wednesday (8 March) is International Women’s Day. It is a day when we should all look around and recognise both the progress we have made towards equality between the sexes and the work that still needs to be done to ensure that being a woman does not limit your chances of success.

When I think about the public affairs industry, I am really not sure how much has changed on that score since I joined it almost 20 years ago. It is still a world dominated by affluent white men. There is nothing wrong with those men per se but they do not, they cannot, reflect the needs and perspectives of all their clients.

Of course, there are some brilliant women doing public affairs, but not as many as there should be, and certainly not in the numbers that you see in PR.

One of the things that struck me during the 2021 party conference season is just how few female faces there were.

Brighton and Manchester were filled with young bucks strutting around in smart, shiny suits. In fact, the only visible change was that almost everyone (even the bucks) was wearing trainers or flats.

I kept asking my own gender-balanced team: “Where are the women?” (I also asked where are the people of colour – but that is a whole other column.)

The answer is either that women aren’t even thinking about PA as a career option – or, of those who are here, far too many are looking for the door.

I think one of the main barriers to entry is the lack of role models: if you don’t see it, you can’t be it. And that is not going to change unless and until more women stay and have the same chance of progression as their male counterparts. Sadly, this is all too often not the case.

In a recent survey commissioned by Women in Public Affairs, 58 per cent of respondents have experienced discrimination at work and only 13 per cent think that the industry is good at helping women progress, with half feeling that they face greater barriers than men.

Perhaps the most shocking finding is that 35 per cent of women working in public affairs don’t feel they are paid the same as male colleagues, with the number rising to over 40 per cent in companies with 50 or more employees. It should be a source of shame that so many of our female colleagues believe their employers are breaking the law.

This year the theme is of IWD is breaking the bias. The public affairs sector and the men who still dominate it need to start the wholesale destruction of those biases.

The biases which lead them to think women aren’t clever or serious enough to do public affairs; that we aren’t very productive; that we aren’t good at “the social side”; or that unless you work full-time you aren’t committed to the job.

These are all “explanations” given to me over the years by senior men in our sector (most still working)!

We need to do better, guys – and yes, I mean “guys” in the sense of “men”.

Tanya Joseph is group managing director, corporate affairs + advisory, at Hill+Knowlton Strategies