Tourism Australia hunts for PR agencies in North America, 5 other markets

SYDNEY: Tourism Australia is planning to bring on PR agencies in Australia and New Zealand, China, India, Germany, Japan and North America.

The Australian government agency, responsible for promoting Australian locations as business and leisure travel destinations, wants the agencies to help the country to become “the most memorable and desirable destination on earth” as it reopens to outside visitors, according to RFT documents from the organization.

Tourism Australia’s PR agency contracts in all six markets are expiring between June and August 2022 and the firms do not have any extension clauses to execute, a Tourism Australia representative said via email.

In North America, the organization is looking for an agency partner with a robust range of capabilities and experience leveraging emerging channels and thinking to communicate effectively with mainstream and trade print, online, broadcast, radio and social media to best reach consumers.

Tourism Australia said it is searching for PR agency representation to develop and drive creative PR-led activations. The campaigns would support its global and regional marketing and communications campaigns and, as a shorter-term priority, support the reopening of international borders and the resumption of international travel, according to search documents.

The organization previously worked with OPR globally and Citizen Relations in North America as part of its international roster.

The winning agencies must be able to leverage the latest channels, techniques, tools and thinking to communicate effectively with mainstream and trade print, online, broadcast, radio and social media to maximize consumer engagement.

“The ability to create memorable and engaging content that earns the attention of target audiences and addresses barriers to travel for Australia will be critical to the success of this partnership,” the RFT documents state.

The agencies must also demonstrate how it can work with Tourism Australia’s creative, digital and media agency partners to deliver integrated marketing and communication campaigns.

Additionally, as Tourism Australia defines itself as a brand that represents the national character of Australia to much of the world, it wants its PR partners to have a “demonstrated understanding and affinity for contemporary Australia, its people and culture and insight into the target audience of high value travelers in key markets.”

All of the agencies will be engaged for terms of up to five years, comprising an initial period of three years, with two one-year extension periods.

Budget information was not disclosed.

This story was updated on March 3 with additional information.