News

Tourism Australia hunts for North America PR agency

The search kicked off this week.

by Diana Bradley / Added 2 hours ago

Tourism Australia is looking to draw visitors back. (Photo credit: Getty Images).
Tourism Australia is looking to draw visitors back. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

SYDNEY: Tourism Australia is seeking a North American PR agency to help the country to become “the most memorable and desirable destination on earth” as it reopens to outside visitors.

The Australian government agency, responsible for promoting Australian locations as business and leisure travel destinations, said it is searching for PR agency representation to develop and drive creative PR-led activations. The campaigns would support its global and regional marketing and communications campaigns and, as a shorter-term priority, support the reopening of international borders and the resumption of international travel, according to search documents.

The organization previously worked with OPR globally and Citizen Relations in North America as part of its international roster. 

The winning agency must be able to leverage the latest channels, techniques, tools and thinking to communicate effectively with mainstream and trade print, online, broadcast, radio and social media to maximize consumer engagement.

“The ability to create memorable and engaging content that earns the attention of target audiences and addresses barriers to travel for Australia will be critical to the success of this partnership,” the RFT documents state.

The agency must also demonstrate how it can work with Tourism Australia’s creative, digital and media agency partners to deliver integrated marketing and communication campaigns.

Additionally, as Tourism Australia defines itself as a brand that represents the national character of Australia to much of the world, it wants its PR partner to have a “demonstrated understanding and affinity for contemporary Australia, its people and culture and insight into the target audience of high value travelers in key markets.”

The proposed contract term is for up to five years, comprising an initial period of three years and two one-year extension periods.

A Tourism Australia spokesperson was not immediately available for additional comment.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Tourism Australia hunts for North America PR agency

Tourism Australia hunts for North America PR agency

The Vaccine Project Newsletter: Just like starting over?

The Vaccine Project Newsletter: Just like starting over?

Valdes joins Edelman DXI from WPP's Red Fuse Communications.

Edelman names Anita Valdes U.S. head of data and intelligence

Coffee Break with Jeff Smokler, partner, Imre

Coffee Break with Jeff Smokler, partner, Imre

TIAA's Title IX Retire Inequality branding.

TIAA addresses the gender retirement gap

The effort aims to bring self-care to the forefront for young Black and Latina women.

A playlist for self-care: Planned Parenthood launches Tone Volume 1

P&G's Marc Pritchard on the rise of AR, VR and the so-called metaverse

P&G's Marc Pritchard on the rise of AR, VR and the so-called metaverse

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

IPRA ‘reaffirms policy’ to not get involved in ‘political or religious activity’

IPRA ‘reaffirms policy’ to not get involved in ‘political or religious activity’

Bryant has worked at Brooklyn Brothers for 14 years.

Golin appoints George Bryant as group chief creative officer