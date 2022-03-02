Tourism Australia hunts for North America PR agency

SYDNEY: Tourism Australia is seeking a North American PR agency to help the country to become “the most memorable and desirable destination on earth” as it reopens to outside visitors.

The Australian government agency, responsible for promoting Australian locations as business and leisure travel destinations, said it is searching for PR agency representation to develop and drive creative PR-led activations. The campaigns would support its global and regional marketing and communications campaigns and, as a shorter-term priority, support the reopening of international borders and the resumption of international travel, according to search documents.

The organization previously worked with OPR globally and Citizen Relations in North America as part of its international roster.

The winning agency must be able to leverage the latest channels, techniques, tools and thinking to communicate effectively with mainstream and trade print, online, broadcast, radio and social media to maximize consumer engagement.

“The ability to create memorable and engaging content that earns the attention of target audiences and addresses barriers to travel for Australia will be critical to the success of this partnership,” the RFT documents state.

The agency must also demonstrate how it can work with Tourism Australia’s creative, digital and media agency partners to deliver integrated marketing and communication campaigns.

Additionally, as Tourism Australia defines itself as a brand that represents the national character of Australia to much of the world, it wants its PR partner to have a “demonstrated understanding and affinity for contemporary Australia, its people and culture and insight into the target audience of high value travelers in key markets.”

The proposed contract term is for up to five years, comprising an initial period of three years and two one-year extension periods.

A Tourism Australia spokesperson was not immediately available for additional comment.