MHP Mischief to split from Engine, targets £60m+ revenue under Next 15

MHP Mischief will see a "major investment programme" to deliver "accelerated growth," Next 15 said. Acquisitions and investments in priority specialisms will be an immediate focus as it looks to double revenue over five years.

Next 15 announced this evening (2 March) it had agreed to buy Engine from US private equity owner Lake Capital, having confirmed last week that the two parties were in talks. Engine Creative is to merge with fellow Next 15 agency ODD, while the other two parts - MHP Mischief and Engine Transformation - will stay as stand-alone brands under their existing leadership.

In the past couple of years, Engine has integrated its PR division – MHP and the consumer agency Mischief – into one entity, Engine MHP+Mischief. Revenue at the combined agency grew 12.5 per cent in 2021 to £31m.

MHP Mischief CEO Alex Bigg told PRWeek that the agency, which has around 200 employees, will become an "independent business owned by Next 15".

The first priority for investment will be the domestic business, with investments in areas including corporate, reputation, healthcare and capital markets, as well as strategy, creativity and digital to boost creative campaigning work.

The international aim would then be a "few dots on the map" - the US and Asia are "obvious targets", Bigg said. Entry into a global market would be led by a particular specialism, rather than trying to replicate MHP Mischief as a whole in a different country.

MHP Mischief deputy CEO Nick Barron said acquisitions are an "immediate focus" and the agency would look to acquire "relatively quickly." It is seeking "culture fit and matching capabilities".

"We want to build scale here," Barron told PRWeek. "We really think we should be a top 10 agency based on the diversity of our offer, and then plant our flag into real hub markets elsewhere. We're looking for great agencies that want to be part of something bigger."

The amount available for investment has not been disclosed, although Barron described the sum as "significant". The plan is to double revenue over the next five years, having doubled it over the past five.

Bigg said there "may be opportunities" to partner with other PR firms in Next 15 - its agencies include Archetype, MBooth, Outcast, The Brandwidth Group and Publitek. "The important thing is it's not forced," Bigg said. "If it works, it works; if it doesn't, it doesn't."

MHP Mischief's leadership team will report to Next 15's executive board. Bigg said there won't be changes to the day-to-day running of the business, which will continue to be based in Engine's HQ on London's Great Portland Street.

Engine MHP+Mischief has won several awards in recent months, including five at the PRWeek UK Awards in October for the #LongLiveThePrince for the Kiyan Prince Foundation. More recently it was named PRWeek’s Best Agency for Corporate & Financial Comms and Best Agency Healthcare/Pharma Comms Practice at the Corporate, City & Public Affairs Awards and the Healthcare & Pharma Comms Awards, respectively.

Bigg said: "This is an exciting moment for MHP Mischief and follows five consecutive years of strong revenue growth. As a leadership team, we’re excited to be working with Next 15, who are passionate about the communications industry and share our vision and ambition to build a market-leading consultancy, fit for the Networked Age.

"This deal will allow us to invest in our people and build new capabilities, adding breadth and depth to our existing client offer, and accelerating our long-term expansion plans, which will include further acquisitions. Most importantly, it is a testament to the amazing team we have built, whose brilliance has made this possible."

Tim Dyson, CEO of Next 15, said: "MHP Mischief is quite simply the UK’s stand-out communications consultancy, with huge growth potential. It was clear from the outset that the future of the business is best served by giving Alex and his team the autonomy and investment they need to build a leading global brand. I look forward to supporting them on that journey."

MHP Mischief has over 220 clients. Recent wins include Innocent Drinks, LV= and Alexion.

Deal

According to Next 15, the deal for Engine will be funded from its own debt facilities and the proceeds of a proposed placing of new ordinary shares in the company, rising up to £50m. It said £61.7m will be paid in cash once the deal goes through.

Engine Group was bought by Lake Capital in 2014 for £100m.

In its latest set of financial results for the year ended 31 December 2021, Engine UK increased its net revenue by 18 per cent to £88.6m and generated adjusted EBITDA of £11.8m. The business has approximately 600 staff across three divisions: communications, creative and transformation.

Next 15 said it is “confident of delivering cost synergies of at least £3m from the year to 31 January 2024" and noted that the deal for Engine offers opportunities for cross-selling. It added that it also sees a “strong pipeline” of potential bolt-on deals.