News

Edelman names Anita Valdes U.S. head of data and intelligence

Valdes joins from WPP's Redfuse Communications and succeeds Dustin Johnson, who is now Edelman's head of corporate solution innovation.

by Aleda Stam / Added 3 hours ago

Valdes joins Edelman DXI from WPP's Red Fuse Communications.
Valdes joins Edelman DXI from WPP's Red Fuse Communications.

NEW YORK: Edelman has appointed Anita Valdes as U.S. head of Edelman data and intelligence.

Valdes will oversee all data strategies for Edelman's U.S. clients, including playing a key role in the firm's global market research, advanced analytics and performance marketing capabilities. She will report to Yannis Kotziagkiaouridis, Edelman global chief data and AI officer. 

Valdes has succeeded Dustin Johnson, who became Edelman's head of corporate solution innovation in January, where his primary focus is driving the company's growing portfolio of commstech solutions.

Since its inception, Edelman DXI has focused on using data and intelligence to drive empathetic, transparent and action-based communications for clients that are navigating increased calls for corporate leadership on social issues. 

"Over the past year, we have made a conscious effort to make data and AI the connective tissue across our Edelman teams to unlock richer and more impactful insights for our clients," said Kotziagkiaouridis. "This has enabled cross-functional collaboration and rapid innovation, positioning our clients and the organizations they serve to better anticipate change and navigate today’s complex environment."

Valdes said via email that she plans to take a hard look at client challenges.

"My first items to tackle in this role are a deep dive into the issues our clients are facing, where the U.S. teams need immediate support and how I can best drive cross-functional collaboration within the organization to make an impact," she said.

Valdes has joined Edelman DXI from Red Fuse Communications, a WPP entity working in service of Colgate-Palmolive, where she led an insights and media team. Previously, she worked at Ogilvy, Kantar, and GroupM.

Edelman’s other executive moves in 2022 include naming Heidi Hovland as global chair of food and beverage and Oscar Suris as president of the firm's New York office in February.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Tourism Australia hunts for North America PR agency

Tourism Australia hunts for North America PR agency

The Vaccine Project Newsletter: Just like starting over?

The Vaccine Project Newsletter: Just like starting over?

Valdes joins Edelman DXI from WPP's Red Fuse Communications.

Edelman names Anita Valdes U.S. head of data and intelligence

Coffee Break with Jeff Smokler, partner, Imre

Coffee Break with Jeff Smokler, partner, Imre

TIAA's Title IX Retire Inequality branding.

TIAA addresses the gender retirement gap

The effort aims to bring self-care to the forefront for young Black and Latina women.

A playlist for self-care: Planned Parenthood launches Tone Volume 1

P&G's Marc Pritchard on the rise of AR, VR and the so-called metaverse

P&G's Marc Pritchard on the rise of AR, VR and the so-called metaverse

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

IPRA ‘reaffirms policy’ to not get involved in ‘political or religious activity’

IPRA ‘reaffirms policy’ to not get involved in ‘political or religious activity’

Bryant has worked at Brooklyn Brothers for 14 years.

Golin appoints George Bryant as group chief creative officer