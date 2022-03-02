Audio

The PR Week: 3.3.2022 - Marc Ross, Caracal

Ross talks about his work at Caracal, the latest developments regarding the war in Ukraine, the State of the Union and more.

by Frank Washkuch & Diana Bradley / Added 1 hour ago

This week on the podcast, PRWeek executive editor Frank Washkuch and associate editor Diana Bradley are joined by Marc Ross, founder and chief communications strategist for Caracal.

Podcast topics:

- Ross discusses his work at Caracal, which is a communications advisory firm specializing in global business issues at the intersection of globalization, disruption and politics. He also talks about Brigadoon, a global affairs news and information platform for leaders, of which he is founder and chief curator; 

- The latest developments regarding the war in Ukraine, specifically the use of social media by both Ukrainian officials and Russia’s online propaganda machine;

- Takeaways from President Joe Biden’s first State of the Union address: what Biden chose to highlight and how; 

- Discussing the findings from the 2022 PRWeek/PR Talent Salary Survey, from the COVID-19 pandemic’s ongoing impact to how agencies and employees are starting to get their confidence back; 

- Profiling Glassdoor's head of communications, Scott Dobroski, and how Glassdoor is positioning itself during the “Great Resignation”;

- This week’s notable people moves, from a new COO at Trailrunner International to a new global head of creative at Golin

