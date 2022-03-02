A playlist for self-care: Planned Parenthood launches Tone Volume 1

In response to pandemic-era demand, the number of startups and companies launching mental health, fitness and self-care apps has surged during the last two years. But while the wellness and self-care arena has expanded, much of it remains inaccessible to Black, Latino and LGBTQ people, or simply hasn’t been designed with them in mind.

That’s the thinking behind a new Planned Parenthood effort that aims to bring self-care to the forefront for young Black and Latina women, while simultaneously raising awareness about the organization’s commitment to reproductive rights.

Launched on Monday, Tone Volume 1 brings together the voices of Black and Latina wellness leaders in a collection of short audio messages, affirmations and self-care meditations. It’s a unique twist on a common wellness theme, featuring the voices of women of color like author Blair Imani, model and actor Isis King and comedian Jade Fox.

Tone Volume 1 is envisioned as a series of self-care experiences that remind people to prioritize self-care amid stress, burnout and the fight for racial justice, according to Ylonda Gault, senior director of brand, editorial and content strategy at Planned Parenthood.

“Tone is a way of saying to Black women, Latinas and non-binary folks that this has been a really hard time, and you’ve given so much of your energy to the causes you believe in,” Gault explained. “We know you’re tired, there’s been a pandemic and there are still a bunch of social injustices raging — attacks on our bodies and our rights. We’re saying, ‘Take some time for you.’”

The tracks, which can be played on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or Amazon Music, provide brief perspectives on mental detox, sex-positive affirmation and relaxation.

They do so in a manner that is authentic and culturally relevant for their audiences, Gault stressed.

“Sometimes when you listen to self-care or calming apps, you hear a British guy or a certain type of music,” she said. “There’s nothing wrong with it — it’s nice — but it’s not necessarily culturally relevant and it’s not speaking to the needs of this audience. We wanted to do something different.”

Gault noted that the team that worked on the series (in collaboration with Refinery29’s Unbothered) was composed mostly of Black and Latino women.

“We brought in things like cultural sounds, drums, Black and Latinx sound healers and Black and Latinx talent and wellness leaders, who are coming with their affirmations, visualizations and words of wisdom,” Gault said.

Tone Volume 1 is part of Be Seen, a larger effort that Planned Parenthood launched last year. Its goal is to educate Gen-Z Black and Latina women about what Planned Parenthood offers (such as birth control) and what it advocates for (safe and legal abortion). “Tone Volume 1” piggybacks on that campaign by connecting with Gen Z women who are active in social justice efforts, and helping them prioritize their own health and well-being.

“We want to make people understand that self-care is a revolutionary act; it’s not submissive and it’s not selfish,” Gault said. “When there are all these forces out to rob you of your fundamental right to just be, self-care can help you own your own body.”

“For Black and Latinx folks, there is a legacy of that being taken away from us,” she continued. “If we can reset the idea of health, self-care and sexual health — and make it about ourselves and our strength, our community, our value and ourselves as people — I think we’re doing something right.”

This story first appeared on mmm-online.com.