Healthware Group acquires Argon Global Healthcare Network

Healthware Group said its acquisition of Argon Global Healthcare Network, for an undisclosed sum, expands its reach with an additional 25 specialist healthcare marketing, medical and corporate comms agencies across 23 countries.

Already operating out of offices in the US, UK, Germany, Italy, Spain and Iceland, Healthware Group will now grow its advisory capacity across the Asia Pacific, EMEA and Americas regions. The size of the combined workforce and the revenue have not been disclosed.

The organisation will be rebranded as Healthware Global Network.

Roberto Ascione, chief executive and founder of Healthware Group, said: “The complementary service offerings and global reach from Healthware and Argon will provide clients an innovative network approach, ensuring agility and access to a full breadth of advisory, agency and digital health services tailored with a deep understanding of cultural and business nuances for their regional and local needs.”

Founded in Italy in 1997, Healthware Group includes medical comms agency Healthware International, media consultancy Healthware Engage, innovation consultancy Healthware Labs, and creative motion lab and virtual hybrid events specialist SWM.

The group is also the co-host of the digital health conference Frontiers Health and has worked with clients including GE, Sanofi, Roche and Janssen.

Argon Global Healthcare Network was established in 2004 as a structure of independent healthcare comms agencies. Its UK agencies include branding agency Learner Adams Bones and creative comms agency Spink. It also formed a partnership in 2019 with Ashfield, which is part of UDG Healthcare.

Healthware said the expanded geographic reach and capabilities will allow it to “further support clients in existing locations and expand relationships into new ones”, including full-service agency offerings, digital transformation, digital health and technology.

“Digital transformation is universally recognised as a factor that will revolutionise the healthcare industry,” said Massimo Vergnano, chief executive and partner at Argon Global Healthcare.

“Our network of independent agencies will act as a powerful springboard for disseminating Healthware transformational advisory and technology assets worldwide, delivering a superior level of service to clients.”

The acquisition would “help our clients be truly patient-centric”, added Pascal Joncour, managing partner at Argon.

“The confluence of AI enabling sci-fi to become sci-fact in new and innovative DTx [digital therapeutics] solutions and the proliferation of new sources and resources means that creating and delivering effective healthcare and technology marketing and communication strategies has never been so important,” he said.