Popeyes hires agency for UK expansion

Manifest has been working with fast-food chain Popeyes in the UK since May 2021, and was appointed on a retained basis following a competitive pitch.

The agency will handle Popeyes comms strategy, as well as its celebrity partnerships, such as its tie-up with Megan Thee Stallion.

The Popeyes UK launch, at Westfield Stratford, drew crowds and was covered by news outlets as diverse as The New York Times, Metro and The Sun. The location is already in Popeyes’ top three restaurants globally in terms of sales. The business has 3,500 restaurants around the world and plans to open hundreds more in the UK.

“Popeyes UK’s launch was one of the most successful launches that the global brand has ever seen, and Manifest has been instrumental in ensuring that,” said Vicky Barber, marketing director at Popeyes UK.

“The UK is a crucial market for Popeyes, and we knew we needed the right partner. The team’s innate knowledge of the cultural landscape and how to capture the imagination of consumers has been pivotal in helping our Stratford launch go stratospheric.”

Bec Chelin, managing director of Manifest’s UK studios, said there was “clear alignment between us and a shared sense of purpose. Popeyes is a category innovator and has changed the world of QSR with its record-breaking product launches and bold approach to its brand comms.

“We especially love how it spotlights its storied history within its marketing and uses its rich cultural heritage to spark joy in the lives of its customers.”

Manifest was founded in London in 2009 and has studios in London, New York, Stockholm, Manchester and Melbourne.