IPRA ‘reaffirms policy’ to not get involved in ‘political or religious activity’

In a statement, the IPRA said it “reaffirms its policy to not become involved in political or religious activity beyond the encouragement of communication as a means of resolving disputes”.

The organisation also said it “reaffirms our Code of Conduct which recalls both the Charter of the United Nations, which determines ‘to reaffirm faith in fundamental human rights, and in the dignity and worth of the human person’, and the 1948 Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

“Moreover, in Article 8 of the code we recall that in the conduct of PR, practitioners must ‘make every effort to not intentionally disseminate false or misleading information, exercise proper care to avoid doing so unintentionally and correct any such act promptly’.”

“In the context therefore of the conflict in Ukraine we firstly extend our sympathy to all those whose human rights are affected and state that our thoughts are with the people of Ukraine and IPRA members based there.

“Secondly, although conflict is ongoing, we call on stakeholders to remember the soft power of communication as a means of resolving disputes.

“Furthermore, we remind all parties of the danger of misleading information at such a time and call for clarity and truth.”

The IPRA stance is in contrast to the PRCA, which released a statement yesterday warning its members they face expulsion for working with Russian organisations on the sanctions list.