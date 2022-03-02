‘The best way for PR to become more creative is by opening its doors’ – Creative Q&A

How did you get where you are now?

After I graduated from university, I started a blog about food which brought together my love for writing and photography. I worked as both a writer and a photographer for a while. But I must have been better with words than I was behind the lens, because I kept getting writing offers. It led to my first writing job at a food and lifestyle magazine. I made the move to London from Mumbai seven years ago, and switched lanes a little to working in content management rather than journalism, which ultimately led me to my current role as head of content and brand at Stand.

What has been your creative career highlight?

When I was at Creative Review magazine – where I was before Stand – I discovered the work of a photographer called Nigel Maynard at a graduate show, when he’d just finished his undergraduate art degree, and did a profile on him. A year later he wrote me a letter saying he landed his first photography exhibition on the back of someone reading my article. Thinking back on this always makes me smile.

...and lowlight?

Spending a few days trying to locate a tiny hedgehog to feature in a fun campaign to promote cherry tomatoes, only to discover that hedgehogs are allergic to them. Gutted, because the campaign would have been unbelievably cute were it not perilous.

What's your favourite campaign of the past three months (not one that you or your organisation were involved in) and why?

I’m a huge fan of Tony’s Chocolonely – the product itself but also the brand, its ethos and approach to comms. I absolutely loved its recent campaign where it discusses the problem with excessive sugar consumption, admits its product is a part of the problem and encourages more responsible chocolate consumption. The message is clear and clever; eat less chocolate, but when you do, eat Tony’s. The campaign isn’t a superficial one, with chocolate wrappers now warning consumers about the dangers of sugar and the brand actively campaign for a sugar tax in the Netherlands.

How do you solve creative writer’s block?

By going for a walk with my dog. Works every time.

How should PR grow its creative prowess?

By looking outside of itself. PR as a craft really shines when it works in conjunction with related disciplines like advertising, marketing, or even organisational culture and employee engagement – rather than operating in a silo.

Perhaps related to this is the subject of access. I’m convinced the best way for PR to become more creative is by opening its doors, making it easier for diverse talent to enter the industry; something we’re working hard towards at Stand with our internship programme.