News

Ukraine agency Banda creates harrowing film calling for international support

With the capital under siege, the Kyiv agency is asking supporters to post this video and #standwithukraine.

by Imogen Watson, Campaign / Added 2 hours ago

Banda is calling on people to share video with hashtag #standwithukraine
Banda is calling on people to share video with hashtag #standwithukraine

A day that will go down in history, as of 5 a.m. on February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin pursued a bloody invasion of Ukraine. 

According to reports, he believed Kyiv and four other cities would be his by the weekend. But the Ukrainian people have fought back, refusing to surrender. 

As the fighting continues, Kyiv-based agency Banda has created a film from the warzone to ask for international support. 

The short video explains the situation in Ukraine using "trustworthy information," piecing together video footage of the crisis. 

"Ukraine is now. And now is special. It's a turning point," says the voiceover, as scenes of Ukrainians taking refuge in the metro system play across the screen. Hard-hitting, the video captures the Russian attack on the countrys civilians and infrastructure. 

"There can't be another now. You can hear it. You can see it. You can feel it. Now. Now, and now. Another win. Another doing. Another little step further. Now is not about words. It's about actions. About people who are ready to take actions. Ukraine now is all of us." 

With the video now live, the agency is asking supporters to post the video and #standwithukraine. 

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com. 

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Banda is calling on people to share video with hashtag #standwithukraine

Ukraine agency Banda creates harrowing film calling for international support

Agencies ramp up support for Ukrainian staff

Agencies ramp up support for Ukrainian staff

Clark had been Cision's CEO since September 2020.

Cision CEO Abel Clark exits

lawmakers have turned their attention to the enforcement of mental health parity laws. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Lawmakers tackle mental health, finally

(artolympic/Getty Images)

PRCA vows to expel any members working with the Kremlin

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

(Kwarkot/Getty Images)

Football gives Russia the red card

2022 Salary Survey: From Survival to Swagger

2022 Salary Survey: From Survival to Swagger

Dusty the cat’s journey forever bonds reporters and one PR pro

Dusty the cat’s journey forever bonds reporters and one PR pro

Corporates must move quickly to disentangle from Russia

Corporates must move quickly to disentangle from Russia