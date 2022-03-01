TrailRunner International names Kelly Wallace COO

SOUTHLAKE, TX: TrailRunner International has appointed MD and New York office head Kelly Wallace as chief operating officer.

The agency has also opened a new office location in New York City to accommodate growth, the firm said in a statement.

Wallace will support CEO Jim Hughes with all global operations, help implement the firm’s growth strategy and vision, operationalize internal systems and bolster the firm’s culture, it said in a statement.

Wallace will continue to serve on the agency’s executive committee and will lead the New York office until a successor is found.

Wallace was not immediately available for comment.

TrailRunner opened its headquarters in the Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, area and a regional office in Nashville in 2021. The agency also has offices in Truckee, California; Shanghai; and Washington, DC.

Wallace joined TrailRunner in 2019. She is a veteran of broadcast news, with numerous stints at CNN, most recently as editor-at-large and digital correspondent from 2013 to 2018. She also worked as executive director of digital video and chief correspondent at iVillage from 2010 to 2013 and general assignment correspondent and substitute anchor at CBS News from 2007 to 2010.

In an earlier stint at CNN, Wallace held roles including Mideast and White House correspondent. She has also worked as a reporter and producer at Fox News Channel.

Wallace is the latest executive appointment at TrailRunner. Hughes moved into the role of CEO in January as former chief executive Jim Wilkinson stepped into the position of executive chairman. Hughes had served as MD at TrailRunner since it launched in 2016.

And in late 2021, TrailRunner hired Jennifer Kuperman and Jen Crichton as MDs. Both report to Hughes.

Wilkinson left his role as Alibaba’s SVP and head of international corporate affairs in 2016 to found TrailRunner. The firm’s focus areas include special situations and corporate assignments spanning financial communications, crisis communications, corporate reputation, sports and reputational work across corporate affairs.

TrailRunner does not disclose its clients, but said its roster includes companies headquartered in North America, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. The firm said it has more than doubled in size since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.