Pagefield appoints House of Commons defence expert as senior advisor

Professor Louth has joined the agency as it works with clients including Fortune 250 defence technology business Leidos; FTSE 100 British defence company Meggitt; maritime technology company Subsea Craft; and innovative aerospace services business 2excel.

Since 2012, Professor Louth has been a specialist advisor to the UK House of Commons’ Defence Select Committee.

During his time at RUSI, where he was director of the organisation’s defence, industries and society programme, he published papers on defence industrial strategy, advised the Colombian government on defence industrial reform as part of the peace process and chaired the UK-Australian Defence Maritime Collaboration Dialogue in London and Sydney.

He was also the independent chair of the MoD-Industry Nuclear Engineering Skills Review.

Oliver Foster, chief executive at Pagefield, said: “Following several years of record growth, one of our priorities in 2022 is to add even more talent to our team of senior advisors, ensuring we continue to offer our clients the finest industry-leading experience across the worlds of media, politics and business.

“In John we have someone with a huge depth of knowledge and respect within the defence sector and across all parties in Westminster, and we are delighted he has decided to join us as we continue to grow our offer in this area.”

Professor Louth added: "Having worked with Pagefield on a couple of projects during my time at RUSI and as advisor to defence companies, I have seen first-hand their strategic thinking and delivery on behalf of their clients.

“Oli and his team are building a formidable defence practice and I am delighted to join them and add my expertise to their offer."

Pagefield said it continues to grow after recording record years in both 2020 and 2021. Revenue figures have not been provided.