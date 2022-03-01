Cision CEO Abel Clark exits

CHICAGO: Cision CEO Abel Clark has exited the company, with Brandon Crawley replacing him on an interim basis.

Clark departed Cision on February 23, a company spokesperson said via email, adding that the company appreciates his leadership and the contributions he made to the organization during his tenure as CEO.

“Cision remains focused on the work of serving our customers and providing best-in-class solutions to their most pressing communication needs; we are confident that we are well positioned to continue that service and to accelerate our growth in alignment with the ongoing execution of our business strategy,” the spokesperson said.

Clark has been Cision’s CEO since September 2020. He took over from Crawley, who had been interim CEO since that February after the departure of former chief executive Kevin Akeroyd. The leadership changes occurred weeks after Platinum Equity completed its $2.7 billion acquisition of Cision, ending its three-year run as a publicly traded company.

Crawley is also MD of Platinum Equity.

Clark joined Cision from Thomson Reuters' $5.5 billion financial division, where he was global MD, focusing on strategic growth opportunities, resource reallocations and business simplification and serving 40,000 customers in more than 100 countries. Previously, he ran the $1.8 billion Marketplaces business, where he led the turnaround and repositioning of the group, Cision said in a statement. Clark was also chief strategy officer of Thomson Reuters and a member of its executive committee.

Last year, Cision acquired Australia- and New Zealand-based media monitoring company Streem and digital consumer intelligence and social media listening platform Brandwatch.