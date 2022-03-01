Why PR needs to talk about Bruno

Movies that have a multicultural cast and themes have been doing very well recently.

Black Panther, Moana and Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings all have total revenues in the healthy nine-figure range (Black Panther grossed over $1bn).

Now there is Encanto, which has also been huge. While COVID-19 meant it had a rather underwhelming release in the cinemas last November, its launch onto Disney+ at Christmas propelled it to global success, topping all streaming charts, Billboard charts and smashing its way into millions of homes around the world. It became a PR and marketing dream; everyone wanted a piece of Encanto.

There is no denying that the animation, story and music are all top quality. I defy anyone to watch the 'We Don’t Talk About Bruno' segment and not want to break into a cheeky Samba shimmy and be humming the melody all day.

However, many attribute a large part of Encanto’s success and marketability to how they handled and marketed the representation of Colombian (and more broadly, Latin American) culture.

Representation in media is important for many reasons. Being able to see yourself represented in the media you watch is enormously validating. There was an almost tear-jerkingly adorable video that went viral of a two year old Brazilian girl standing in front of her TV, pointing at the character Mirabel declaring “Look Mom, it’s me, it’s me.”

Culturally diverse movies also perform about 20 per cent better in their opening weekend than non-diverse movies, and deliver a far greater return on their PR and marketing spend.

Audiences today are much more open and accepting of international content, the success of anime and shows such as Squid Game and Money Heist show that audiences are seeking new types of stories and characters that are unique and give them a different perspective from their usual media diet.

However, one of the things I think Encanto does really well, and possibly better than other multicultural stories of recent times, is not just its representation per se, it is the authentic and accurate representation of Columbian culture.

Encanto is applauded for including themes and motifs that are specifically relevant to Colombian families. The central role of the Casita, multi-generational households, the focus on community – even the story, which nods to Colombia’s history of displacement and conflict – are all authentic.

It is this element that Disney managed to capitalise on so well in the corresponding PR and marketing campaigns.

Accurate and authentic representation has the power to change how people feel about themselves and how we see each other. It has the power to inspire, to open up new ways of thinking, to create role models and to break down barriers, it has the power to transcend cultural differences and connect everyone from all backgrounds.

It is also a PR dream. There wasn’t the need in the marketing of Encanto to awkwardly dance around inauthentic and cynical cultural inclusion. PR works at its best when you are telling accessible, authentic and relatable stories.

Maurice Wheeler is chief executive of We are Family