Football gives Russia the red card

Football can’t avoid controversy right now. Manchester United may be struggling on (and off) the pitch for various reasons, but it found itself caught up in the international response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine thanks to being sponsored by Aeroflot. United had an ongoing deal with Russia’s national airline but axed it on Friday, the day after the carrier was banned from flying over the UK. The Russian Federation owns a 57.3 per cent stake in Aeroflot, according to its website.

United extended the agreement in 2017 in a deal worth around £40m. pic.twitter.com/Nko7FisqPi — Manuel Menacho (@ManuelMenacho0) February 24, 2022

“In light of events in Ukraine, we have withdrawn Aeroflot's sponsorship rights,” the club said. “We share the concerns of our fans around the world and extend our sympathies to those affected.”

It’s a cautious statement, certainly relative to the outpouring of support for Ukraine around the world. Describing the situation as ‘events’ is definitely underplaying it - concern and sympathy is what you show when someone has a tough visit to the dentist.

It also raises questions, from the minor (what was a brand like Man Utd doing being sponsored by a widely derided brand like Aeroflot?) to the major, namely why it was still taking the roubles in the first place.

Russia has been building towards this moment for a long time. It laid the foundations for its latest invasion when it invaded Crimea in 2014, a year after Manchester United first signed a deal with Aeroflot. And when the airline hasn’t been flying the team around Europe to get knocked out of competitions, Russia has been testing the patience of the UK government by flying frequent provocative military manoeuvres.

It’s unlikely the club was overly irked by the loss of the sponsorship revenue. Aeroflot spent just under £10m a year sponsoring the club, and in its 2021 Annual Report United said it made £140.2m in sponsorship overall. So though £10m is not insignificant, it doesn’t spell disaster. Plus Manchester United will quickly find a replacement (although it may want to give Qatar Airlines a body swerve.)

Its stock market listing means the club will always be careful to couch its language, though it has talked tough before. “Everyone at Manchester United is disgusted by the racial abuse received by players via social media after last night’s game,” it said following the disgusting racial abuse aimed at Axel Tuanzebe and Anthony Martial in January 2021.

The club quickly released a statement that said: “We utterly condemn [the abuse], and it is encouraging to see other fans condemn this on social media also. Manchester United has zero tolerance of any form of racism or discrimination.”

Of course it’s pointless trying to draw parallels between these awful but very different situations; nonetheless, both deserve swift and clear condemnation. And it shows Manchester United can be vociferous in its condemnation if it chooses to be.

Chelsea FC also found itself caught up in the response to the war for more obvious reasons. The club is owned by the multi-billionaire and oligarch Roman Abramovic, who, with the possible exception of Vladimir Putin, is probably the best-known Russian in the UK.

Inevitably, there was huge speculation about Abramovic’s future relationship with Chelsea after last week – even whether London’s biggest club would go bust if the UK seized the UK-based assets of its sizeable collection of Russian oligarchs.

“Mr Abramovich should no longer be able to own a football club in this country? We should be looking at seizing some of his assets including his 152 million pound home and make sure that other people that have Tier 1 visas like this are not engaged in malign activity in the UK.” pic.twitter.com/yFnWQ8eOG8 — Chris Bryant (@RhonddaBryant) February 24, 2022

So it’s surprising Abramovic’s official statement, issued via the official Chelsea FC website, was so muddled, complete with a couple of grammatical errors.

Leaving aside the attempt by the Chelsea owner to recast himself as something other than the Chelsea owner, this statement was notable for making absolutely no direct reference to the reasons behind it. A mixture of derision and confusion followed, not least from Chelsea’s charitable foundation.

Statement from @ChelseaSTrust following the statement from Roman Abramovic. https://t.co/38go9dzn63 — Seán O'Connor (@SeanOCSport) February 26, 2022

The club later followed up with a clearer take, which ignored the original statement and said, with simple directness: “The situation in Ukraine is horrific and devastating. Chelsea FC’s thoughts are with everyone in Ukraine. Everyone at the club is praying for peace.”

Decisive, unequivocal action did come from European football governing body Uefa, which moved the Champions League final from St Petersberg to Paris and plans to end its sponsorship deal with Russian gas giant Gazprom, which pays Uefa about £33.6m a year. It’s also planning to eject Spartak Moscow from the Champions League. And last night the sport’s international governing body, Fifa, suspended Russia from the World Cup – the country hosted the finals in 2018.

And when even Fifa takes a moral and ethical stand, anyone with a reputation to protect should know they need to do the same – and do it fast.