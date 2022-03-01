Virgin Voyages hires agency for UK PR and influencer work

It comes as Virgin Voyages plans to launch its second ship, Valiant Lady, later this month. The vessel will sail around the UK ahead of its first bookable voyage from Portsmouth to Barcelona in May.

One Green Bean will spearhead the launch and manage the brand’s UK press office. The agency will lead the creation and management of a series of 'launch moments', it said, including media and influencer preview events in the port of Tilbury and influencer activity in Liverpool, plus overseas trip co-ordination, ongoing spokesperson profiling and interviews.

The agency handled the relaunch of Virgin Voyages’ first ship, Scarlet Lady, last summer, which saw activity focused on the easing of UK holiday restrictions. The launch had been scheduled for 2020 but was delayed due to COVID-19.

Virgin Voyages is a joint venture between Bain Capital and Richard Branson’s Virgin Group.

Kat Thomas, founder and executive creative director at One Green Bean, said: “I’ve worked with Virgin businesses for more than 20 years and what unites them all is smart disruption; if there was ever a category where this is long overdue, it's cruising. We’ve been blown away by the ambition for Virgin Voyages, which is just as epic as the ships themselves. A spectacular product that will undoubtedly reinvent the sector; we can’t wait to support the team on that journey.”

Michelle Estevam, director of public relations and communications at Virgin Voyages, said: “One Green Bean is reflective of the thoughtful, fun, cheeky Virgin brand, and after it delivered such a fantastic launch moment for Virgin Voyages last summer it was a no brainer to retain it. We’re thrilled to work with our OGB team as the world of travel opens up again, and we look forward to delivering creative brand moments throughout the year together that establish Virgin Voyages as being the refreshing take on cruising that it is.”

The consumer PR agency has a number of clients in travel, tourism, and transport. Its roster includes Qatar Tourism, Visit Jersey, Hotels.com and recent hire Tourism Australia.