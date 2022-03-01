PRCA: PR needs to stop being suckered by ‘greenwashing’ clients

John Brown, founder and chief executive of Don’t Cry Wolf, who chairs the PRCA’s Climate Misinformation Strategy Group, was responding to a report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

“The latest report from the IPCC makes it clear we have a brief window of time to avoid some of the most catastrophic consequences of climate change,” he said.

“As a PR industry, it’s crucial that we play our part. In particular, it’s more important than ever that we scrutinise and ask the right questions when it comes to clients, claims and campaign briefs. Stop greenwashing and start acting with intent.”

Brown added: “Climate leadership in organisations has failed but we can help be part of the solution. So many of us work across transformation programmes and change management, and this is the opportunity for us to help shape those strategies and lay a plan for positive impact.

"We have to level up our knowledge, be more brave and provide consultancy that challenges misinformation and undertake actions that go beyond performatism.

“This annual report is a vital tool, but we cannot wait year on year for reports to tell us of further damage. Our time as ethical leaders is now.”