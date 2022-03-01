PR Awards Asia 2022 announces jury members

Campaign Asia-Pacific and PRWeek Asia have announced the jury members for 2022 PR Awards Asia, which includes 31 brand and agency leaders from across the region.
The industry's foremost recognition of excellence, PR Awards Asia is open for entries, and there is one week remaining before the early-bird entry deadline of March 7. The regular deadline is April 11, and the late-entry deadline is April 20. Shortlists will be announced May 24 and the winners on June 8.
The jury members for 2022 are as follows:
Annie Cheng – Visa – Head of Corporate Communications, Visa Greater China
Arwa Husain – Adfactors PR – Director
Belinda Tan – The Walt Disney Company – VP of Corporate Communications, Asia Pacific
Belinda Tan – DHL Express Singapore – Vice President, Group Communications, Sustainability & Brand
Bhavna Satyanarayan – BASF – Head, Communication Services, Asia Pacific
Caroline Hsu – The Hoffman Agency – Managing Director, APAC
Edward Joseph Carig Francisco – Ford Motor Company – Director for Communications - Asia Pacific Distributor Markets and the Philippines
Geraldine Kan – HP – Head, Asia Communications
Humsa Dhir – Sony Pictures Networks India – Head – PR and Corporate Communications
Jason Chang – Elite PR Group – General Manager
Joyce Wu – FrieslandCampina (Hong Kong) – Head of Public Affairs
Ka Wai, Vivian Fok – SPRG-SCC – Managing Director
Karen Li – Volkswagen Group China – Senior Director
Khushboo Gupta – Kia India – Assistant General Manager & Lead-Public Relations
Konnie Zhu – General Mills – External Relations General Manager, China & North Asia
Margaret Key – MSL – CEO – APAC & MEA
Maria Yolanda Crisanto – Globe Telecom – Senior Vice President, Corporate Communication Group and Chief Sustainability Officer
Matthew Walker – AIG Japan Holdings KK – SVP & Regional Chief Marketing Officer
Meryl Adiel "Adi" Hernandez – McDonald’s Philippines – Corporate Relations Director
Mona Monika – PT Bank DBS Indonesia – Executive Director, Head of Strategic Marketing & Communications
Natalie Yuen – Reckitt – External Affairs Director, HKTW
Nori Tsugama – American Express – Vice President, Corporate Affairs & Communications
Peter Larko – Mercedes-Benz Hong Kong – Director of Marketing & Public Relations
Rachel Lee – Boehringer Ingelheim – Head of Corporate Affairs, Regional Operating Unit, ASEAN, Korea, Australia & New Zealand
Ray Rudowski – Epic Communications – Managing Director & Founder
Sara Pereira – WE Communications – Regional Lead, Technology, APAC
Shirley Lam – Standard Chartered Bank – Head, Communication & Employee Engagement
Tyler Kim – IPG DXTRA DBA Weber Shandwick – CEO, APAC
Vincy Chu – Johnson & Johnson – ACUVUE - Head of Marketing, Southeast Asia
Xingrong Wang – Coca-Cola China – General Manager, Corporate Communications, PACS
Yuying Shou – Ruder Finn Asia – Global Chief Growth Officer, Executive VP, Managing Director Asia Pacific and Greater China