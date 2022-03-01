PR Awards Asia 2022 announces jury members

Campaign Asia-Pacific and PRWeek Asia have announced the jury members for 2022 PR Awards Asia, which includes 31 brand and agency leaders from across the region.

The industry's foremost recognition of excellence, PR Awards Asia is open for entries, and there is one week remaining before the early-bird entry deadline of March 7. The regular deadline is April 11, and the late-entry deadline is April 20. Shortlists will be announced May 24 and the winners on June 8.

The jury members for 2022 are as follows:

Annie Cheng – Visa – Head of Corporate Communications, Visa Greater China

Arwa Husain – Adfactors PR – Director

Belinda Tan – The Walt Disney Company – VP of Corporate Communications, Asia Pacific

Belinda Tan – DHL Express Singapore – Vice President, Group Communications, Sustainability & Brand

Bhavna Satyanarayan – BASF – Head, Communication Services, Asia Pacific

Caroline Hsu – The Hoffman Agency – Managing Director, APAC

Edward Joseph Carig Francisco – Ford Motor Company – Director for Communications - Asia Pacific Distributor Markets and the Philippines

Geraldine Kan – HP – Head, Asia Communications

Humsa Dhir – Sony Pictures Networks India – Head – PR and Corporate Communications

Jason Chang – Elite PR Group – General Manager

Joyce Wu – FrieslandCampina (Hong Kong) – Head of Public Affairs

Ka Wai, Vivian Fok – SPRG-SCC – Managing Director

Karen Li – Volkswagen Group China – Senior Director

Khushboo Gupta – Kia India – Assistant General Manager & Lead-Public Relations

Konnie Zhu – General Mills – External Relations General Manager, China & North Asia

Margaret Key – MSL – CEO – APAC & MEA

Maria Yolanda Crisanto – Globe Telecom – Senior Vice President, Corporate Communication Group and Chief Sustainability Officer

Matthew Walker – AIG Japan Holdings KK – SVP & Regional Chief Marketing Officer

Meryl Adiel "Adi" Hernandez – McDonald’s Philippines – Corporate Relations Director

Mona Monika – PT Bank DBS Indonesia – Executive Director, Head of Strategic Marketing & Communications

Natalie Yuen – Reckitt – External Affairs Director, HKTW

Nori Tsugama – American Express – Vice President, Corporate Affairs & Communications

Peter Larko – Mercedes-Benz Hong Kong – Director of Marketing & Public Relations

Rachel Lee – Boehringer Ingelheim – Head of Corporate Affairs, Regional Operating Unit, ASEAN, Korea, Australia & New Zealand

Ray Rudowski – Epic Communications – Managing Director & Founder

Sara Pereira – WE Communications – Regional Lead, Technology, APAC

Shirley Lam – Standard Chartered Bank – Head, Communication & Employee Engagement

Tyler Kim – IPG DXTRA DBA Weber Shandwick – CEO, APAC

Vincy Chu – Johnson & Johnson – ACUVUE - Head of Marketing, Southeast Asia

Xingrong Wang – Coca-Cola China – General Manager, Corporate Communications, PACS

Yuying Shou – Ruder Finn Asia – Global Chief Growth Officer, Executive VP, Managing Director Asia Pacific and Greater China