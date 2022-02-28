ICCO suspends Russian PR trade body

In a statement, ICCO said the decision was taken by its Executive Committee and applies "indefinitely, with immediate effect".

ICCO said the Executive Committee acted following "concerns that AKOS had failed to distance itself from the actions of the Russian Government".

"ICCO was founded and operates on the principles of truth, trust and integrity. Today’s decision is driven by the belief that international law and human rights must always be respected. The move is consistent with a broader wave of international sanctions against Russia."

Nitin Mantri, ICCO president, said: “Our thoughts are with all those suffering as a result of the invasion. This decision was not taken lightly. ICCO wishes to state publicly its support for a great number of Russian communications professionals who oppose the actions of their Government. Yet we must strongly condemn any agency involved in the proliferation of misinformation or suppression of free speech. “

Francis Ingham, ICCO chief executive, said: “We condemn the Russian Government’s actions in the strongest possible terms. ICCO stands committed to the principle of international law, and have a responsibility to our members and the public to send a clear message that this activity is not tolerated. ICCO does not tolerate membership of any Associations that do not to oppose inexcusable breaches of international law and human rights.”

PRWeek has asked AKOS for comment.