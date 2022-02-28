Lobbying firms drop Russian banks following US sanctions

CNN said “at least six” firms lobbying on behalf of Russian banks and other companies abruptly ended their agreements after Russia invaded Ukraine and the US imposed sanctions against a range of businesses with close links to the Russian state.

The firms include Omnicom-owned Mercury Public Affairs, which had previously worked with Sovcombank. In a statement, Mercury Public Affairs vice-president and spokesperson Katya Myagkova said the firm had “terminated our engagement” with the bank.

CNN said Sovcombank had Mercury on a $90,000 a month retainer since January, as the privately owned bank fought to avoid US sanctions, but it had failed to escape them.

Politico said Mercury has also stopped working with energy and mining operation EN+ Group, in which oligarch Oleg Deripaska is a majority shareholder.

It also reported that Geopolitical Solutions, a firm under which Qorvis Communications vice-president Grace Fenstermaker was registered to lobby on behalf of the state-run development corporation Vnesheconombank, had “moved to formally terminate its relationship with the bank on Tuesday”.

Qorvis, which is part of Publicis Groupe, says it is a “public affairs and public diplomacy offering, based in Washington, DC” consisting of “public affairs, public diplomacy, and communications strategists”.