Five Campaigns We Liked in February: vote for your favourite
From mannequins holding steak bakes to the ‘sweet obsession’ of chocolate truffles and a film about mindreading, PRWeek rounds up its five favourite campaigns from February 2022. Vote below for your favourite – poll closes Friday 4 March at 5pm.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>