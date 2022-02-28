Mind+Matter appoints head of earned media

Victoria Flannigan (pictured) will oversee the earned media at a UK and global level for Mind+Matter, which is part of Ashfield Health, the comms group owned by UDG Healthcare. She has more than a decade of experience overseeing earned media and integrated PR programmes for the healthcare portfolio at Pegasus and Mind+Matter.

The agency said Flannigan will work with journalists to provide media insights to inform its omnichannel planning for new and existing clients.

In addition, she will work with existing clients on proactive earned media programmes, issues management, purpose campaigns and corporate comms, as well as mentoring earned media specialists across Mind+Matter.

“With our industry skillset more diverse than ever before, it’s so important that we continue to deliver excellence in every channel,” said Flannigan, who has worked with clients including Holland & Barrett, the Health Food Manufacturers’ Association and the charity World Child Cancer.

“My focus is in turning our creative ideas into amazing earned media campaigns that positively impact lives.

"I’ve been lucky enough to spend the last decade building stories for innovative start-ups, to international pharma companies and well-known names in health on the high street, and I’m so excited to lead our team in developing their passion for earned media strategy.”

Mind+Matter launched at the beginning of 2021 as Pegasus merged with fellow Ashfield Health agencies Ashfield Digital and Creative and Cambridge Biomarketing.

The agency said it ended 2021 with £4m of new business, large growth in average client revenue, 60 new hires and investment in a new proprietary tech platform, Gravity.ai.

Corrina Safeio, UK managing director of Mind+Matter, said: “Our integrated offering has grown exponentially, and our full-service capabilities span research, data, planning, omnichannel experience and earned media, alongside a full creative studio.

“Victoria’s appointment reflects our ongoing commitment to the importance of earned media and passion for the power of big ideas that live across channels.”