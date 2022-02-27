‘You will see our faces, not our backs’ – Volodymyr Zelenskyy is a true communications leader

But since Russia launched its attack on Ukraine on Thursday, the 44-year-old has shown himself to be a truly outstanding communicator when he’s needed most.

Zelenskyy’s choice to stay in the country during the invasion has shown the Ukrainian people his desire to lead by example. His knack for clear, concise communication means his soundbites are being reported on and are resonating across the world.

“The fight is here,” Zelenskyy said, after declining an invitation to evacuate to the US. “I need ammunition, not a ride.”

There are strong echoes of the British Royal Family’s decision to stay in London during the Blitz rather than leave for North America. At times, Zelenskyy’s steadfast rhetoric has been Churchillian: “When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs,” the president said in a speech to camera shortly before the invasion began.

Ostensibly aimed at Russian soldiers, the brief but powerful monologue was a rallying cry for the country’s citizens to prepare to fight.

Since the invasion, Zelenskyy has ditched the smart suits and many presidential trappings and at times has chosen to communicate via mobile phone video he recorded himself. The implication is clear: I’m a president of the people, not an ivory tower politician.

During the attacks, Zelenskyy has also maintained his clear and effective communications approach when addressing the outside world, such as this speech from Friday aimed at Russia and Ukraine’s allies:

Zelenskyy is leading by example with his actions and his comms, but many other commendable communication strategies are being employed across Ukraine. One can admire how other Ukrainian politicians have used social media to communicate the need to unite in the struggle.

I learn to use #Kalashnikov and prepare to bear arms. It sounds surreal as just a few days ago it would never come to my mind. Our #women will protect our soil the same way as our #men. Go #Ukraine! ���� pic.twitter.com/UbF4JRGlcy — Kira Rudik (@kiraincongress) February 25, 2022

We also admire the bluntness of Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Goncharenko:

Russia’s foreign minister Lavrov said negotiations can begin once Russia “restores democratic order” in Ukraine.



As Russian troops neared Kyiv, Ukrainian MP Oleksiy Goncharenko was asked to respond.



He had a pretty clear answer. pic.twitter.com/0IkTgbuKWd — ���� Ukrainian Glory Forever ���� (@r_netsec) February 27, 2022

A few years before rising to power in 2019, Zelenskyy created, produced and starred in a political satire in which a teacher unexpectedly became Ukraine’s president after highlighting corruption in the country. The series was called ‘Servant of the People’ – which also became the name of its star’s political party when it was founded in 2017. Through his leadership and communications, Zelenskyy is proving to be the servant Ukraine needs right now.