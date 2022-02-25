News

Dreams appoints agency on consumer PR brief

High-street bed business Dreams has hired Cirkle on a retained basis to handle its consumer PR.

by James Halliwell / Added 5 hours ago

The Dreams account will be led by Kate Gibson, Cirkle’s managing partner for consumer brands.

As part of the “six-figure” brief, which it won following a competitive pitch, the agency will devise strategic comms, operate a creative newsroom – which will include social – and support various brand tie-ups and sponsorships.

Cirkle impressed the bedroom furniture, mattress and bedding company with its “strategic ability and extensive experience” in creating “culturally relevant and impactful stories that build brand fame”, said Kelly Davis, marketing head at Dreams.

The company has 195 stores in the UK and sells about 190,000 beds a year, all of which are manufactured in the UK.

Cirkle clients include Heineken, Dyson, Birds Eye and PepsiCo.

