PRWeek UK Best Places to Work Awards 2022 - entry deadline extended

There are four Gold Awards categories: Large Agency (100+ UK employees); Mid-Size Agency (30-99 UK employees); Small Agency (2-29 UK employees); and In-house Team.

Entry is via the online form. Up to five entrants will be shortlisted in each Gold category. They will be invited to attend an online panel judging session to decide the winners and highly commended entries.

Like in 2021, anyone who enters a Gold category can also enter any or all of the Specialist categories, with a supplementary fee for each. It means agencies and in-house teams will have even more opportunity to be a Best Places to Work Awards winner and be recognised for outstanding initiatives and ways of working.

One new Specialist category, the "Sustainability Award", has been added this year.

The other Specialist categories are:

Training & Development

Reward & Benefits

Mental Health

Diversity & Inclusion

Internship Scheme

Apprenticeship Scheme

Employee support during COVID-19

Separate judging panels will decide the winners in these categories, with online judging to decide the shortlists followed by panel sessions to choose the eventual Specialist winners.

Those applying for the Best Places to Work Awards only need to complete one form, regardless of how many Specialist Awards are entered. There is no limit to the number of Specialist categories that can be entered. However, only Gold Award entrants can enter the Specialist awards.

Shortlisted entrants in all the Gold and Specialist categories will be invited to the online panel judging sessions.

For more information, please contact Monika.Raithel@Haymarket.com.

