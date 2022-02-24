Pitch Update: Burger King, Dreams, Flo, LittleLamb and more…

Burger King UK has appointed Splendid Communications as its PR firm.

Dreams has hired Cirkle to handle its consumer PR.

Carlsberg Marston's has hired Full Fat.

Flo has appointed Gallium Ventures as its UK PR agency.

The city of Washington DC has hired Finn Partners to handle its travel trade and consumer PR.

Eco-friendly nappy brand LittleLamb has appointed the PHA Group to build brand awareness in the UK, handle its press office activity, influencers, and seasonal campaigns.

Finning UK & Ireland has appointed specialist B2B marketing and PR agency Lesniak Swann as its PR agency. has been selected as PR agency of choice to boost trade awareness in the construction, civil engineering, and power generation sectors

The UK Cyber Security Council has appointed Tigerbond as its lead agency to devise a structured PR and marketing programme to raise awareness of its aim to encourage cyber security as a career path, in accordance with the UK government's National Cyber Security Strategy.

Mahala Botanical – a premium, alcohol-free spirit, has appointed Neon Brand Communications to manage its UK launch campaign. Mahala is the Zulu word for “free”.

Manchester Tech Week has appointed Jargon PR to promote the event, which takes place between the 25th-29th of April 2022.

Luxury travel agent Casas Latinas, and parent company Massimo & Partners, has appointed Authentic PR to deliver PR and editorial support.

Shaner Ciocco has appointed Lotus to handle its PR in both the UK and Germany. Shaner Ciocco is a hospitality company with a property portfolio currently centralised in Tuscany.