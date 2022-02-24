Movers and Shakers: Portland, Four, Langland and more...

Portland has hired Mike Peacock as a senior advisor.

Hill+Knowlton Strategies has made senior appointments.

Standard Life, part of Phoenix Group, has named Jonathan Henderson as head of PR.

Four Communications has appointed Matt de Gruchy to lead its healthcare business.

Pitch Marketing Group has appointed Tom Rouse as creative director. Tom, who joins Pitch from Don’t Cry Wolf, will lead the agency’s creative output across PR and integrated clients including BT/EE, Beats by Dre, Sports Direct and Asics.

Farrer Kane has hired Rupert Bhatia as a director from Chime Group agency Teamspirit, where he spent more than three years leading key PR and integrated accounts including Shawbrook Bank, Standard Life and Mazars. Prior to moving into comms, Bhatia spent a decade in radio and television news at LBC and the BBC.

Health communications agency Langland has appointed Julia Kirby as director, internal engagement and culture.

Think tank Onward has appointed Jack Kelly as head of comms. He will lead on media, digital and public affairs.

The Royal College of Psychiatrists has appointed Good Morning Britain deputy editor Corinne Bishop as its next director of strategic communications.