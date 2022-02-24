Hill+Knowlton Strategies shakes up creative team with new hires

Joseph Clarke has joined Hill+Knowlton Strategies from Mission Media as creative strategy director. He will work with clients GSK Consumer Health, US-based spices and ingredients company McCormick, and liqueur brand Campari.

Eleanor Sullivan, who leads the I+C London Hub, said Clarke was an “exceptional, rare strategist with an impressive earned-first background – the perfect fit for our uncommon blend of specialists. We’re excited to see him help command attention for our clients.”

Meanwhile, Joe Shields joins the group as a creative. Previously part of the WPP Ford team, he will continue to support on Ford client work as well as the Hub’s other clients.

Shields will report to creative director Ruby Quince, who has been promoted to a member of H+K’s Executive Leadership Committee.

Sullivan said the hires “reflect our ambition to have the best creative talent available to our teams and clients, helping deliver work at the highest standard.”

The I+C Hub, one of several H+K global hubs, work across the agency’s client portfolio and new business. It specialises in digital planning and optimisation, data and analytics, behavioural science, and content and publishing.

The London I+C Hub was launched in 2021.

Last year, H+K also launched a Creative Internship programme offering junior creative pairs three-month placements.

H+K has over 80 offices in more than 40 countries, with its HQ in New York. It’s part of WPP, which this week reported an 11.5 per cent hike in like-for-like revenue for its PR segment to £910m.