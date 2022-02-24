Standard Life appoints head of PR

Jonathan Henderson’s appointment as head of PR follows the acquisition of the Standard Life brand by Phoenix Group last year.

He joins from Aegon UK, where he was head of PR for six years. Prior to Aegon he worked at Hill+Knowlton Strategies and Citigate Dewe Rogerson.

Henderson (pictured above) will report to Shellie Wells, Phoenix Group's corporate comms director.

“The growth of our business has led us to invest in our external communications function in recent years with a number of key hires,” said Wells.

“Standard Life is an important brand for our group and we are putting dedicated, senior resource in place to help build the profile of the brand in both existing and new markets.”

Henderson said it was a “privilege” to accept the role and that the savings industry played a “crucial role in supporting people to secure the futures they aspire to.

“I look forward to both helping customers to make sense of their savings and retirement decisions and to helping communicate a clear vision for the organisation.”

Phoenix Group has about 13 million customers and manages £300bn of savings. It said Henderson was brought in to boost its presence in key markets such as workplace pensions, bulk purchase annuities, lifetime mortgages and retail savings.

Its comms team has seven media specialists as well as dedicated public affairs and social affairs teams.