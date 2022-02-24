‘Subliminal messaging at its finest’ – Creative Hits & Misses of the Week

HITS

McDonald’s kissing

A great creative campaign that takes a new spin on the classic “I'm lovin’ it”. Made to look like two people having a passionate kiss at first glance, when you inspect the creative closely it’s actually a McDonald’s burger. Subliminal messaging at its finest.

Clever marketing from @McDonalds, I'm lovin' it...



1st look: 2 people kissing.



2nd look: Do you see it?



Comment when you see it ���� pic.twitter.com/7M7ok2REnc — Jon (@Sitegains) February 22, 2022

PizzaExpress, ‘Expressly for Everyone’

This campaign seems like quite a swerve for the PizzaExpress brand. Repositioning itself with the younger generation while in keeping with its family-orientated audience in this slickly-devised advert.

Adidas statues

Statues of eight sportswomen and activists – made from sustainably recycled marine-farmed waste plastics – were installed on the River Thames to push for greater representation of women and to inspire the next generation. And it works – garnering the attention of Londoners and the public across the UK in highlighting that only four per cent of statues across London depict women.

MISSES

Pepsi

Pepsi has had its misses before and I’m not sure this one hits the mark either. Rather than a soft drink marketed at a younger demographic, it looks like a pint of Guinness. Will the target audience get on board with this?