Carlsberg Marston’s appoints agency to integrated PR brief

Creative PR and digital specialist Full Fat will produce fully integrated and specific PR campaigns for San Miguel and a series of campaigns for Italian lager brand Birrificio Angelo Poretti, working closely with Carlsberg Marston’s Brewing Company’s marketing team and network of agencies.

It plans an “aggressive” multimillion-pound campaign aimed at consumers which will include a “series of activations”.

The Full Fat team will report to Dharmesh Rana, director of marketing for World Beer at Carlsberg Marston’s.

“The strategy and creativity displayed by Full Fat really stood out,” said Rana. “We’re thrilled to be working with them to bring both these brands to life through incredible partnerships and moments for consumers, through food, music and culture.”

Paul Joseph, managing partner at Full Fat, said San Miguel is “already an iconic brand here in the UK and Poretti is an exciting new entry with big ambitions for the coming year”.