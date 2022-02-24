Adidas statues, NHS and Freuds, Heinz gets saucy – Campaigns round-up

DHSC, ‘Help Us Help You – Cervical Screening Saves Lives’

The Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), with the support of the NHS, has launched a national campaign to increase the number of those eligible attending their cervical screening in England, where one in three don’t take up the offer of cervical screening. PR activity, led by Freuds, includes a new film (below) featuring actor and Loose Women panellist Linda Robson, TV personality Scarlett Moffatt, presenter Louise Minchin, drag queen Victoria Scone and activist Sharon Gaffka, alongside GP and media medic Dr Zoe Williams. They address concerns about screening and encourage bookings.

In addition, the TV spot, created by M&C Saatchi and produced by Bullion Productions, explores different motivations women may have for attending their cervical screening – whether it’s for their future, peace of mind or their loved ones, for example. Agencies involved in the campaign include Wavemaker, Omnigov, M&C Saatchi, Freuds, Multicultural Marketing Consultancy, 23red and BDS Communications.

Adidas statues

Adidas has installed eight statues of female changemakers to celebrate women who are breaking boundaries in the worlds of sport, fashion and culture. The activity follows research that revealed London has more statues of men (21 per cent) and animals (eight per cent) than it does of women (four per cent). The statues have been placed beside City Hall on the South Bank as part of the campaign to launch the new Adidas sports bra collection, which tackles the impact of poor support on sports participation and performance. The women who have been made into the artworks are Vivianne Miedema, Arsenal footballer; Eniola Aluko, footballer and commentator; Francesca Brown, footballer and chief executive of Goals4Girls; Ellie Goldstein, dancer and model; Emily Scarratt, rugby player; Tanya Compas, youth worker and activist; Asma Elbadawi, basketball player, poet and activist; and Sherrie Silver, dancer, choreographer and UN advocate.

Bundesliga letters

To mark the signing of another four US players to Germany’s Bundesliga, the football league commissioned letters in each of the players’ regional newspapers. The campaign was widely picked up on social media and attracted the attention of journalists, fans, and former and current clubs.

Big fan of the Bundesliga taking out full page ads in local papers to hype American players in Germany.



George Bello gets one in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. pic.twitter.com/91URkx1zMW — Jason Davis (@davisjsn) February 5, 2022

Amnesty International, ‘People Smuggling Ltd’

A new Amnesty International campaign satirises what it says is a fundamental flaw in the new Nationality & Borders Bill: that it will benefit people smugglers, not those seeking safety in the UK. ‘People Smuggling Ltd’ is a fake business created by the charity masquerading as a blue-chip company to dramatise the growth predicted for the people-smuggling industry thanks to the proposed change in law. The film, by VCCP, is narrated by actor Russell Tovey.

South Western Railway, ‘Spread your wings’

Two bird characters have been created for a new campaign for South Western Railway urging passengers to ‘spread your wings’. The duo act as ‘ambassadors’ for the different regions served by the train line: Sandy the West Country seagull, representing the best of the coast; and Wes the loveable pigeon from Peckham, showcasing London. The campaign, by St Luke’s, focuses on commuter travel and captures the joy of reconnecting with friends.

South Western Railway -Spread your Wings from St Luke's on Vimeo.

Institute of Engineering and Technology, virtual rave

The ‘world’s first’ renewable-powered virtual rave is the focus of a new iteration of the Difference Makers campaign for the Institute of Engineering and Technology (IET). It's a partnership between DJ Shy One and Cruachan Power Station – Scotland’s largest hydroelectric power station. The DJ played a live-streamed show yesterday (24 February), with 100 per cent of the energy used provided by renewable power from the facility. The gig was hosted by electronic dance music and clubbing media brand Mixmag. Other parts of the year-long Difference Makers campaign have included a 'net carbon neutral' Fortnite tournament with Guild, the esports team co-owned by David Beckham – for every tree cut down in the game, one was planted in real life. There was also a digital fashion collection for the metaverse. W Communications has worked on the campaign.

Channel 4, ‘Paralympic Winter Games’

Channel 4 gives viewers a first-hand view of what it's like hurtling down a ski slope at nearly 70mph with five per cent vision, to promote its coverage of the Beijing 2022 Paralympic Winter Games. A continuation of its Summer Paralympic Games campaign, the film, which features ParalympicGB alpine skier Millie Knight, puts viewers at the heart of the action. Made by 4Creative, the film has been made with Knight’s guidance to try to replicate her vision as closely as possible when she is zooming towards the finish line. The creatives on the campaign are Zoe Nash and Sali Horsey.

Dell Technologies and Intel, ‘I Will Always be Me’

Dell Technologies and Intel, in partnership with the Motor Neurone Disease Association and Rolls-Royce, have worked with VMLY&R to create ‘I Will Always be Me’, a book for people living with motor neurone disease (MND) that banks their voices as they read aloud. Written by New York Times bestselling author Jill Twiss, the book is created from the perspective of a person living with MND and explains what they will be going through in a thoughtful, informative way through an immersive digital experience. To launch the project, VMLY&R created a documentary showing a group of people with MND and their families as they experience the book for the first time.

BBC, ‘Death by chocolate’

Beware if you receive a random box of chocolates in the post – it might be a poisonous gift from ‘Killing Eve’ assassin Villanelle. To celebrate the return of the hit series, BBC Creative has sent “poisonous” chocolates to fans. Along with five “sweet obsession” chocolate truffles, “Death by chocolate” includes one deadly “sticky end” treat, created with a combination of chilli and chocolate. It promises an explosive finale, just like the series. The chocolates were launched on Valentine’s Day and tasting them has become a challenge picked up by influencers on TikTok, while BBC One’s The One Show featured a live tasting.

Heinz, ‘This is ridiculous’

Heinz admits it dropped the ball for not releasing pasta sauces in its 150 years of existence, in a campaign by Wunderman Thompson Spain. “This is ridiculous” apologises to founder Henry Heinz and the British public for Heinz being so ridiculously late to the pasta sauce game. It kicked off with Heinz gobbling up a big piece of humble pie – or, in this case, perhaps a bowl of humble pasta. A full-page ad appeared in The Guardian, apologising for taking so long to create its pasta sauces but assuring readers that “nothing so ridiculously good has come so ridiculously late”. The TV and social ads, directed by Jorge Palomar Stasny and produced by Oxígeno Productions, poke fun at the brand’s lateness while promoting the new sauces. A billboard in Leicester Square also features in the campaign, stating: “150 years late. 7 ways to apologise.” Out-of-home assets were produced by Kiwi Visuals with animations by Gimmewings Studio and the media strategy was handled by Carat UK.

Badoo, ‘Let's fix dating’

Imagine what life would be like if we all behaved the way we did on dating apps. Badoo wants to fix dating by bringing unsolicited pictures and blunt messages into the real world. Four playful episodes, directed by Sami Abusamra, delve into dating interactions that have gone terribly wrong. One shows a man coyly placing an aubergine on people’s tables in a coffee shop, mimicking that moment of dread when someone decides to get a little too friendly when messaging. Another shows a woman turning up on her date’s doorstep wearing a coat with nothing underneath; little does she know, his parents are waiting to meet her in the next room. By placing these mishaps in real situations, users are alerted to just how ridiculous it is that daters have to put up with them. Badoo has attempted to “fix” these cringe-worthy behaviours that take prominence on dating apps by introducing features such as a rude message detector and being able to clearly state your intentions. Production company Untold Fable worked closely with Badoo’s in-house creative team – Luke Crisell, Beccy Hill and Georgia Healy – on the project.

Gillette Labs x Raheem Sterling

England football star Raheem Sterling stars in a new campaign for The Gillette Labs Exfoliating Razor. It shows the Manchester City player using the razor in between shots of him executing football skills against the backdrop of the razor’s black and neon green colours.