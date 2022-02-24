FTI Strategic Comms revenue up 15 per cent in Q4

That 15 per cent rise in Q4 revenue made Strategic Communications FTI’s best-performing sector – it also operates in areas such as corporate financing and restructuring, and technology. Growth was slower than in the previous quarter, however, when it rose 31.1 per cent.

FTI said adjusted EBITDA for the comms division hit $14.9m for Q4, or 21.4 per cent of segment revenues, compared to $11.7m, or 19.4 per cent, the year before.

The firm said the increase in revenue was “primarily due to higher demand for corporate reputation and public affairs services”.

As a whole, FTI Consulting’s full-year growth brought revenue up 13 per cent to $2.8bn, up from $2.5bn the year before. The firm also predicted a revenue rise for 2020, estimating it would increase to $3bn.

Diluted earnings per share were up to $6.65, compared to $5.67 in 2020, and FTI predicted EPS would range between $6.40 and $7.20 in 2022.

FTI president and chief executive Steven Gunby said the “powerful” results reflected the “resilience of our platform, its relevance to clients looking at their most significant opportunities and challenges, and the commitment of our more than 6,700 employees across the globe to deliver for our clients”.

Strategic comms

“It's just solid results across the board,” FTI Strategic Communications chief executive Mark McCall told PRWeek.

“I'm pleased with our teams in almost every region. Very good results, I’m very pleased. Our team has done an incredible job for the past several years, dealing with the pandemic personally, in their own lives and their families, but also as a business.

“The business has been operating really well, and not just in one or two particular regions of the world, but globally. Our network has really stepped up helping clients address serious issues and it’s really making progress.”

One of the key reasons McCall cited was “continued investment in the core of our business, so crisis issues, regulatory issues, legislative issues, in various regions around the world from the US, UK, EU – even Asia, and helping companies navigate some of those challenges.

“There are a few really important areas that we’ve invested in over the past several years. Transactions is right at the core of our business – it continues to drive our results as we come out of the pandemic. Cyber, obviously, is a very big part of our business; so is digital and analytics. Strategically, we bring an integrated approach to the issues our clients are facing, across our own practice or combined with other segments of FTI.”

Ongoing recent investments and new hires relating to ESG have also made it “really meaningful to our business. ESG is getting right to the core of how companies operate. A lot of these ESG issues that companies are talking about, and acting on, are driven by financial institutions who are also required to report on their portfolios or on their investments. So it’s a much deeper, or significant, part of the way a company operates, including ourselves.

“We’ll continue to update our own investors, our employees and our clients on those initiatives, because the way companies report their ESG progress, how they measure and how they track that, is evolving. We're making good progress on that.”

However, McCall also said that, when it comes to ESG, there’s a “long way to go. The commitments you’re seeing people make are a good first step I think. It’s not flipping a switch, it’s making deep investigations into the way you operate as a business, and how you manage that transition. This, and others, are very complex issues. Though it’s a very different approach than we’ve seen in the past, like with CSR, and I think it’s a fundamental change for all of our clients, including ourselves.”

One of those complex issues is greenwashing, which has fired up the industry in recent days.

“I think companies in our industry, and clients who are greenwashing, are doing themselves a disservice,” he said. “The most effective way to work with activists, governments, investors, employees and your own clients is to address the complexities of climate change head-on and speak candidly about some of the issues that we’re talking about. Greenwashing doesn’t serve anyone well.”

M&A

Despite the economy still recovering from the impact of the pandemic, and geo-political issues still disrupting supply chains and trade in general, McCall said there was still a “lot of capital out there. Whether it’s with private equity, corporates, there’s a lot of capital.

“How they use that and when they use it… when the markets are as uncertain as they are today, companies hold back. But that won’t last. There is near-term uncertainty, but long term, I’m very confident the markets will continue to invest.

“Look at Finsbury, look at Brunswick – you see it all over the place. I think our industry is no different than any other: private equity has become a bigger part of the world today, so it’s also impacted the PR industry.”

The future may be unpredictable for all at the moment, but McCall said FTI has “made the right investments. Whether it’s cyber issues or crisis issues, I think all the drivers of our business are going to continue for many months and many years to come.

“There is a tremendous amount of uncertainty in the world, so will it be a straight line for us? I can’t say. But as for the long-term trajectory of the business, I’m very confident.”