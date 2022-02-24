Disingenuous comms does nothing to help the Olympic Games

I love sport. I love the Olympic Games. I love watching people’s dreams come true. And I admire the dedication and sacrifice required to compete at the highest level.

During the recent Beijing Olympic Winter Games I found myself screaming at speed skaters, giving tactical advice to the curling team through the TV and watching in awe as snowboarders did gravity-defying tricks that made my head spin.

The highs, the lows, the sportsmanship, the elation, the unexpected, the joy. That’s what the International Olympic Committee wants us to remember. And it’s the only bit it ever wants to talk about.

For decades, the IOC has told us it is all about “sport not politics”. Throughout the Games I heard the line repeated at the daily press conferences hosted by the IOC. It tries its best to create a clear distinction between the world of sport and the world of politics.

It is a position that allows the IOC to refuse to engage with the tougher questions about the host cities it selects and how those host cities use the Games to push their narrative on a global stage. It’s also a position that’s so far removed from reality that it’s implausible.

Sport is absolutely used as a political tool.

Huge sums of money are invested to host an event of this size precisely because people care so deeply about sport. That gives organisers an opportunity to be associated with that positivity, and a platform to demonstrate, in front of huge audiences, just how well they can do things.

So, of course, this is linked to political agendas. A refusal to acknowledge that sport and politics are inextricably linked feels disingenuous at best.

Ironically, from a comms perspective, it feels like the type of response we are used to seeing from UK politicians. An “avoid answering the question at all times and stick to the line” approach is depressingly familiar.

Just as sporting endeavour and performance evolves, the comms approach needs to evolve too.

The IOC needs to connect with younger audiences, it needs people to watch the events through its broadcast partners, it needs sponsors to continue to promote the Games across the world.

It also needs to demonstrate that it understands what audiences really want and care about. That won’t come from refusing to acknowledge or engage in topics that are uncomfortable.

This is a complicated issue that won’t be solved with some pithy advice from me. But a starting point would be to remember the basics that apply to any comms team, regardless of sector or issue.

Acknowledge the question and answer it. Admit shortcomings and set out how you will address them, and when. The credibility of the organisation depends on it.

James Coyle is chief client officer at Ketchum