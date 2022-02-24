As Russia invades Ukraine, what’s being said?

Russia has invaded Ukraine. In a televised speech, Russian president Vladimir Putin said he had decided to “conduct a special military operation” that “aims to protect people who have been bullied and subject to genocide by the Kyiv regime for eight years”.

"For that, we will strive for demilitarisation and de-Naziism of Ukraine and will bring to justice those who committed multiple bloody crimes against civilians, including Russian citizens.”

Addressing Ukraine’s troops, he said: “Lay down your arms and go home to your families.”

Putin then turned his attention to the rest of the world. And this is where his rhetoric turned from ostensibly benevolent to cold.

“Whoever would try and stop us, and further create threats to our country, to our people, should know that Russia’s response will be immediate and lead you to such consequences that you have never faced in your history. We are ready for any outcome.”

The subtext is that Russia is ready to use nuclear weapons.

The world has been here before, of course. But whether Putin is bluffing or not, it’s an extremely stark warning.

Also speaking on TV, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said he had initiated a call with Putin and the result was “silence”. Sometimes silence sends a louder message than words ever could.

Zelensky also struck a calm tone to begin with, addressing the “people of Russia not as a president” but as a “citizen of Ukraine”.

Then he addressed the realpolitik, saying “200,000 soldiers and thousands of military vehicles” were massed along the 2,000km border that divides the neighbouring countries.

He warned Russia that “your leaders have approved [those troops to] take a step forward to the territory of another country. And this step could be the beginning of another big war on the European continent. We know for sure that we don’t need [this] war. Not a cold war, not a hot war. Not a hybrid one.”

Then, as in Putin’s speech, the talk turned dark. “If we are attacked by the troops, if they try to take our country away from us, our freedom, our lives, the lives of our children, we will defend ourselves. Not attack, but defend ourselves. And when you attack us you will see our faces, not our backs but our faces.”

Zelensky’s address is by turns emotional – calling on cues such as “freedom”, “children” and “defend” – and grimly determined, emphasising that “lives” are on the line, that Ukraine is the passive party but that Russia will not see the “backs” of Ukraine’s troops, but their “faces”.

Explosions were heard around Ukraine shortly after Putin’s speech. Footage from the Ukraine Border Guard service showed Russian tanks rolling into the country.

Casualties have been reported, children among them. Zelensky has now told his country to “bear arms” and martial law has been declared in Ukraine.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is currently chairing a Cobra meeting and is expected to update parliament at 5pm on his plans. But he has tweeted.

I am appalled by the horrific events in Ukraine and I have spoken to President Zelenskyy to discuss next steps.



President Putin has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack on Ukraine.



The UK and our allies will respond decisively. — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) February 24, 2022

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace also issued a statement via Twitter.

The Russian Federation has today further violated Ukrainian Sovereignty. Despite the efforts of the international communities, Russia has chosen conflict.



No one has been fooled by the Kremlin’s false flags and fake narratives. 1/2 — Rt. Hon Ben Wallace MP (@BWallaceMP) February 24, 2022

James Cleverly MP told the BBC Putin had made a “catastrophic error” that would be met by a “ferocious response” from Ukraine.

He predicted, at this early stage of events, more “punitive sanctions” would be the UK response. Though late last Saturday, in a break from the traditionally serene comms expected from a high ranking diplomat, Viktor Tatarintsev, Russia’s Sweden ambassador, gave an interview to Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet where he said Russia doesn’t “give a s*** about all their sanctions”.

Clearly, much of this is best described as fighting talk. Talk without action is meaningless – but, grimly, it’s now matched by what’s taking place on the ground.

As Sir Kim Darroch, the former British ambassador to the US who served as an adviser to Tony Blair, Gordon Brown and David Cameron, said today: “We’re going to see scenes now that we haven’t seen in Europe for 80 years. It is the most shocking moment I can imagine.”

Coming from a man as experienced as him, those are powerful words. And there will be more to come.