‘Lean into difference, it’s the only way forward’ – Creative Q&A, Golin’s Alex Wood

How did you get where you are now?

Started off at a news photo agency running creative shoots, then got my first taste of PR at Bell Pottinger, before quickly jumping to Porter Novelli, which was into pushing creative thinking; not dictators.

From there, long stints at agencies including consumer hotshop Resonate (dangerously brave clients who would sign off almost anything), Freuds (the real deal – have never worn so much black), Ogilvy (great place to learn the craft from actual geniuses) and Golin, which I’d always admired for balancing creativity with scale.

What has been your creative career highlight?

‘Twinkle Twinkle Little Heart’ meant a lot. The polar opposite of a big-budget campaign, we had almost no time or cash; just an idea – but it was enough to make a tiny heart charity go global. It reminded me of what’s possible with a bit of faith.

More broadly, the creative journey the Golin team have been on together is definitely up there. After a lot of building, I love the variety and volume of creative we now put out without blinking. From purpose ideas like ‘Love the Journey’ for Adobe (creative careers inclusion for diverse talent) and tackling elderly loneliness with Captain Tom, to the surrealism of Premier Inn’s ‘Ewetube’ and everything in between. It’s been great to watch it grow.

...and lowlight?

I’ll put my hand up here for creating So Solid Crew x Confused.com many years ago. The brief was to drive content backlinks for Confused.com’s new site, which happened to take 21 seconds to quote. At the time, a car-themed remix of So Solid’s ‘21 Seconds’ with Romeo sounded funny. It wasn’t. It was shit. Despite delivering huge traffic for the client, we shouldn’t have put Romeo through it. He's a garage legend and I profoundly apologise.

What’s your favourite campaign of the past three months (not one that you or your organisation were involved in), and why?

Adidas #SupportIsEverything. Not saying it’s perfect, but the wider campaign is interesting for hitting an issue head-on to create genuine conversation. Necessary? Unnecessary? Progressive? Regressive? Whatever your view, we’re talking about them because they’ve fully committed to a bold idea that makes their point of view unignorable.

How do you solve creative writer’s block?

Writer’s block can be a brief’s way of telling you the focus isn’t sharp enough. So working on that can help as much as the usual advice of going for long walks, talking to a pet or crying.

How should PR grow its creative prowess?

Lean into difference – it’s the only way forward. From bringing in talent from different backgrounds to keep the creative mix fresh, to actively seeking difference from the ‘traditional’ PR approach to creative, which often holds us back.

Everything from the quality of insights to how ideas are built, sold and executed could be improved to do our industry’s creativity justice.