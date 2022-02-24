Purple unites with four other luxury and lifestyle agencies

The new firm, Together Group, has acquired stakes in the five agencies, whose founders now own shares in the holding company.

The five agencies in the group are:

Purple PR, the London-based comms agency specialising in fashion, beauty, luxury brands and lifestyle, with offices in New York, LA, Miami and Hong Kong.

US agency King & Partners, which provides strategy, branding, creative, marketing and ecommerce services.

Noë & Associates, a brand strategy, design, content and production agency focusing on architecture, design and the built environment, with offices in London and New York.

Construct, a female-led creative consultancy and agency.

Hot Pot China, a digital marketing specialist with offices in London and Shanghai.

The new group employs more than 300 people across 14 offices. The agencies will retain their own identities, cultures and senior leadership teams, Together Group stated. “Fully aligned as Together Group shareholders, they will drive collaboration across the group, providing more integrated, more creative solutions for our clients,” it added.

The group has been co-founded by Paul Sheehy, a creative-agency entrepreneur, and Brad Fry, a corporate finance specialist and managing partner of MatCap. The chief executive is Dr Christian Kurtzke, the former chief executive of Porsche Design and previously a principal at The Boston Consulting Group.

Kurtzke said: “We are building a truly diverse luxury-lifestyle agency group that celebrates a dynamic approach of combining synergistic agencies working in unison to deliver service excellence on a number of levels. Our model combines the benefits of leading-edge, founder-led agencies with the advantages of a larger, global organisation.

“We have all the ingredients for significant organic growth as well as for attracting further high-quality agencies to selectively build out complementary service lines.”

Purple chief executive Fergus Lawlor told PRWeek the structure means there is mutual benefit for each agency to introduce clients among the others because there’s a common interest, unlike older ‘alliance’ structures where there might be more reluctance.

He said: “All the agency founders and their teams are committed to Together Group and its collaborative way of working for the long term. For us, it is not a means to an exit. We regard it as an investment for Purple rather than a sale: we invested our agency into the group, and we are very excited to continue driving its growth.”

Sheehy said: “We have created a fulfilling new alternative for agency founders which outperforms the traditional trade-sale model and which allows founders to remain in the driver seat.”