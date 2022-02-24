WPP: PR maintains Q4 growth but staff costs hit division’s profit

The holding company said BCW and Hill+Knowlton Strategies “continued to grow strongly”. Like-for-like revenue growth in Q4 was only slightly slower than in the previous quarter (16 per cent).

For the full year, like-for-like revenue for the PR segment was up 11.5 per cent to £910m, with overall growth of 6.5 per cent. Like-for-like growth over two years (compared to the pre-pandemic 2019) was seven per cent (the figures exclude ‘pass-through’ costs).

PR outperformed WPP as a whole in Q4, where like-for-like revenue growth was 10.8 per cent. The division’s performance was slightly below WPP’s full-year performance, where like-for-like revenue excluding pass-through costs grew 12.1 per cent to £10.4bn.

However, headline operating profit in 2021 was virtually unchanged in the PR division – which also includes Finsbury Glover Hering, Buchanan and Clarion – at £143m, versus £142m in 2020. Operating margin in the division was lower, at 15.7 per cent (2020: 16.5 per cent).

A spokesperson for WPP cited “increased staff costs”.

Operating margin in the PR division was ahead of the group as a whole in 2021, however, which stood at 14.4 per cent, a rise of 1.7 points on the previous year.

Like-for-like revenue growth over two years at WPP as a whole was 2.9 per cent (Q4: +3.6 per cent).

In Q4, like-for-like revenue growth in the company’s major markets was led by Greater China (+13.6 per cent), with the US at +11.7 per cent, the UK at +9.9 per cent, Germany at +3.4 per cent and Australia at -2.2 per cent.

WPP said it returned more than £1bn to shareholders in 2021 through share buybacks and dividends. It proposed a final dividend of 18.7p per share, up by one-third on the previous year.

WPP chief executive Mark Read labelled it an “outstanding year” for WPP, pointing out that the business reached its 2023 revenue target in 2021.

Read said: “Our top-line growth, driven by strong demand for our services in digital marketing, media, ecommerce and technology, has resulted in our fastest organic growth for over 20 years.

“As clients seek to accelerate their growth and transform how they reach customers, the depth, breadth and global scale of our offer – which combines creativity with technology and data, through Choreograph, and the largest global media platform in GroupM – is proving its value for existing and new clients. The talent, dynamism and commitment of our people have also shone through. Our extensive partnership with The Coca-Cola Company, the expansion of our work with Google and the continuation of our longstanding relationship with Unilever demonstrate the value that three of the world's leading marketing organisations place in WPP.

“We have made substantial strategic progress, creating the world’s leading board-level communications firm through the merger of Finsbury Glover Hering and Sard Verbinnen, and acquiring capabilities in AI, commerce and technology services to leverage across all of WPP for future growth. Cash-generation continues to be very strong, underpinned by efficiencies achieved in our transformation programme, allowing us to make significant investments in our offer and reward our people for their huge contribution, while returning over £1bn in cash to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks.

“We look forward to 2022 with confidence. We are guiding to strong top-line growth, improving profitability and continued investment in our people and services.”

WPP said it expects much more modest like-for-like revenue growth (excluding pass-though costs) of about five per cent in 2022.

Analyst Steve Liechti at Numis issued an ‘add’ recommendation on WPP, saying the group’s full-year figures are “inline/slightly better” than expected, with like-for-like sales “roughly as expected though WPP did upgrade at 3Q”. “Highlights are strong new biz, good margin delivery and strong cashflow,” Liechti said.