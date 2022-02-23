The PR Week: 2.24.2022 - Garrett Marquis, BNY Mellon

This week on the podcast, PRWeek executive editor Frank Washkuch and senior reporter Aleda Stam are joined by Garrett Marquis, global head of external communications at BNY Mellon.

Podcast topics:

- Marquis runs down his history with BNY Mellon and the intricacies of his role as global head of external comms, the future of hybrid work as the latest COVID variant recedes, how students and new graduates experience the job hunt differently now and more.

- The communications components of the Russia-Ukraine conflict; how the Biden White House is communicating information to important stakeholders — both domestic and foreign — how Russian president Vladimir Putin is trying to control the narrative and more;

- The details of WPP’s acquisition of influencer marketing firm Village Marketing under the Wunderman Thompson North American network. Village Marketing has worked on creative campaigns for Equinox, Honest Company, Netflix and Nike;

- Explaining the controversy around Everything-PR, which presented itself as an industry news agency but was actually under the ownership of 5WPR founder and CEO Ronn Torossian — a fact that drew criticism from PRSA-New York’s board of directors;

- News from pharma industry vet Ray Jordan as he launches his own agency, Putnam Insights;

- How public-affairs-focused boutique agency Firehouse Strategies is expanding to meet client expectations with new offices in New York and Florida.