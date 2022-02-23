Virgin Media-O2 comms brief out to pitch

The comms brief, which will start in April, is focused on press office and b2b work.
It follows the launch of the new combined Virgin Media O2 business in June of last year, incorporating Virgin Media’s broadband network and O2’s mobile network.
Virgin Media-O2 chief communications and corporate affairs officer Nicola Green told PRWeek that “after joining forces last year, we’re looking forward to building on our history of award-winning PR campaigns with our agencies”. As part of this, the business is “engaging a number of agencies” on a small section of its external work – “essentially the press office and b2b elements”.
Teneo has been working on those elements. Virgin Media-O2 also retains Hope&Glory PR for consumer comms, and previously worked with Finsbury Glover Hering on a project basis for the merger. Corporate comms at the company is handled in-house.
Virgin Media and O2 debuted their first joint brand campaign last October in a mission to launch Volt, a premium broadband and mobile network service.
Green was corporate affairs director at Telefónica UK (O2) prior to the merger.