Rare patient humour: PR’s new source for audience insights

There are 7,000 different types under the umbrella term of ‘rare disease’, affecting one in every 17 people.

This hit closer to home for me recently, as my four-week-old nephew has been diagnosed with a rare genetic condition.

Having a diagnosis at birth means we won’t have to face the rare disease ‘diagnostic odyssey’. Some patients wait years for a definitive answer, can come up against medical gaslighting and face excessive testing. And yet, our outlook isn’t straightforward either.

We have the name for his condition and initial treatment options, but still have so many unanswered questions. The psychological stress alongside the physical impact is real. And my family isn’t alone.

With Rare Disease Day around the corner, I want to call attention to a growing social movement within the rare community. It’s one grounded in humour. And I believe it provides valuable insights for anyone planning campaigns and programmes aimed at this audience.

We’ve all heard the saying ‘laughter is the best medicine’, but did you realise there is real psychology behind that?

Relief theory maintains that laughter is a mechanism by which tension is reduced;

Superiority theory feeds into self-esteem enhancement; and

Incongruity theory explains why we laugh at the unexpected.

It seems that this is something that many in the rare disease community recognise. Social media and online communities make it easy to share and connect with others. And rare patients are turning to these channels to voice the frustrations of their lived patient experiences. It’s a form of coping that’s creating content that wouldn’t be out of place in a dark comedy sketch.

This type of outlet creates a form of patient advocacy that helps others living with rare conditions feel seen. A perfect example of this is a TikTok video from @sihi247, which speaks to the level of infatuation medical professionals have when there is a rare patient in their care.

This mirrors my own family’s experience in the hospital; they were on the receiving end of doctors’ unfettered excitement because my nephew is ‘so special and rare’.

In the past, we’ve thought of rare patients as a hard-to-find audience for research. Yet, these memes represent a wealth of eye-opening qualitative data emerging online. Once you stop thinking about rare by the physical condition and see patients as one audience, it opens you up to their shared struggles, experiences and pain points.

Health communicators should take note. Yes, platforms such as TikTok and Instagram are prime channels for delivering your messages to those living with a rare condition.

But why not also consider them for deep listening and the starting point for your next campaign? Because much like the punchline of a stand-up comedy routine, these stories offer raw but true insight time after time.

Emma Marie Lea is a consultant at Stirred