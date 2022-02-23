News

'Otter' greenwash: ASA bans Innocent Drinks ad for over-claiming eco credentials

Ad implied direct association between positive environmental impact and purchase of Innocent products.

by Charlotte Rawlings / Added 2 hours ago

The Advertising Standards Authority has banned an Innocent Drinks ad due to greenwashing.

“Little drinks, big dreams” featured animated characters singing an ironically jolly tune about “messing up the planet” and when an otter questions them about why they’re singing about their impending doom, they change course and rejig the song to “fixing up the planet”.

The characters go from swimming in a murky river riddled with litter to dancing in a greener, more wholesome world surrounded by nature. It ends with the line: “Innocent, little drinks with big dreams for a healthier planet.”

Created by Mother London, “Little drinks, big dreams” was released in May 2021. But the ad has since received 26 complaints regarding its environmental message, one from a Plastics Rebellion representative. The complaints questioned whether the ad exaggerated the products’ total environmental benefit.

Innocent responded by saying the ad was merely a call to action that invited people to work towards a healthier planet and that there was no suggestion through statements or imagery that purchasing an Innocent product would lead to a positive environmental impact.

The company also said that it was certified by B Lab as demonstrating high commitment to the environment. This includes Innocent committing to being carbon neutral by 2030 and opening a carbon-neutral factory.

Innocent added it has goals to recycle 70% of its bottles by 2023. The brand also pointed out that the ad concluded with text saying: “Find out more – innocentdrinks.co.uk”, which would lead people to information about the sustainability schemes in which Innocent was participating.

Despite acknowledging Innocent’s intention to create an aspirational message, as well as the actions the company was taking to reduce its environmental impact, the ASA said: “The ad firstly presented a depiction of a damaged planet and brown food. It then switched to imagery of the planet being ‘fixed up’ whilst Innocent drinks are being consumed alongside images of Innocent products, depicting people and animals relaxing in a green environment.

“We considered that this implied there was a direct association between choosing Innocent drinks and taking positive action to help the environment.”

According to CAP and BCAP codes, any environmental claims must be based on the full life cycle of the advertised product, unless the ad stated otherwise.

ASA concluded that Innocent’s products did not have a net positive environmental impact over their full life cycles. This was partly due to Innocent's bottles including non-recycled plastic and that the extraction and processing of raw materials to create the bottles would have a negative impact on the environment.

The ASA ruled: “Because the ads implied that purchasing Innocent products was a choice which would have a positive environmental impact when that was not the case we concluded that the ads were misleading.”

It concluded that the ad must not appear again in its current form ​​due to the strong association between Innocent Drinks and a positive impact on the environment.

This story first appeared in Campaign.

