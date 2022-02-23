Portland hires ex-Bank of England comms chief

Omnicom agency Portland said Peacock (pictured) will primarily work with senior corporate clients advising on economic and financial issues. He will also support the growth of Portland’s financial communications practice, working alongside partner Simon Evans, who joined from Kekst CNC in 2019.

Prior to his six-year stint at the Bank of England, Peacock spent nearly 25 years at Reuters, including a period as politics and economics editor for Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Portland chief executive Mark Flanagan said: “This year, as attention moves on from the pandemic, the dominant issue is likely to be economic and cost of living concerns. Portland aims to offer our clients best-in-class advice across all the areas they care about, so Mike’s insights from the heart of the financial system will be in demand.”

Peacock said: “After six memorable years doing comms for the Bank of England, and too many years in journalism to count before that, I’m delighted to be joining the multi-talented team at Portland. I’m looking forward to offering my experience and judgment to a whole range of organisations and clients from now on.”

Portland recently recruited Vikki Dean, previously Google’s head of global policy, as deputy chief executive, among a number of other senior hires including David Page, former UK and Ireland communications director at Tesco (senior advisor); Adam Short, formerly of Weber Shandwick (partner, Health); and Gabriel Milland from Public First (partner, Research & Strategy).